NYS awards $2.1 million in grants to Adk projects

Courtesy illustration Ti French Sawmill Plans to reconstruct a 1756 sawmill along the Lachute River in Ticondergoa — as­ depicted in this drawing — are moving forward after the state announced a $100,000 grant to help pay for construction designs of the venue, expected to be a popular attraction downtown.

WARREN COUNTY | Municipalities, civic groups, organizations and private entities in the Adirondacks were recently awarded smart-growth grants totaling more than $2.1 million in an effort to boost local municipalities’ local economies, their recreational and cultural amenities and area tourism — while protecting the environment.

The projects are located primarily in Warren, Essex and Hamilton counties.

In Warren County, the town governments of Lake George and Chester were grant recipients.

Parks on French Mountain, trails in Chester funded

The towns of Lake George and Queensbury were jointly awarded $75,000 to help launch development of the McPhillips Preserve at French Mountain, a 320-acre park off Bloody Pond Road on the side of French Mountain.

The grant is to be used to draft final designs and prepare permits for a series of hiking and mountain biking trails, in addition to preparing plans for an outdoor meeting space, parking areas and signs.

The town of Chester was awarded $30,000 to develop a master plan for the Cunningham Community Forest Trail, to be primarily located on a 104-acre town-owned plot of woods in the hamlet of Chestertown.

Plans call for extending an existing nature trail adjacent to the Chester Municipal Center and connecting it to the sidewalks in Chestertown, creating a pleasant pedestrian loop on which citizens can experience nature.

Essex County cultural and tourism initiatives

In Essex County, various projects in the towns of Ticonderoga and Westport, as well as in the High Peaks region and in the village of Saranac Lake, are to be funded with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A grant of $99,624 was awarded to Essex County Cooperative Extension to assist Adirondack Harvest in their website development, media promotion and outreach events. Based in Lewis, Adirondack Harvest strives to support local sustainable farming and agriculture by developing markets for their products.

The town of Ticonderoga is to receive $100,000 to draft plans for reconstruction of an 18th-century sawmill, to feature a waterwheel and a water flume from the LaChute River to the sawmill. The grant is also to bankroll plans for the venue’s site work, parking lot and utility service.

The Fort Ticonderoga Association was awarded $100,000 to add accessibility features to the Fort’s 1826 Pavilion, including a larger entrance foyer, new bathrooms and a wrap-around porch.

The Essex County Industrial Development Agency was awarded $100,000 towards the revitalization of Ticonderoga’s Main Street businesses. The money would help bankroll a micro-enterprise grant fund to help businesses expand or to spark new enterprises. State officials say a more relevant array of goods and services are needed in downtown Ticonderoga, and that the historic character of the village needs to be preserved.

A sum of $18,660 has been allocated for the Westport train station — to boost its accessibility, and upgrade its parking lot. The iconic 1876 station hosts not only Amtrak passengers but the Depot Theatre.

The town of Keene is to receive $88,850 for its trailhead improvement project. The grant is to fund work to enhancing the public’s access to the High Peaks. Primarily involving the Marcy Field Trailhead parking area, the project features adding signs to identify connector trails and expanding the hiker shuttle route. The grant is also to bankroll paving work, and paying for staff to provide visitor information and hiker education.

Adirondack Mountain Club was awarded a $66,000 grant to survey and re-design the hiker parking area at the group’s Heart Lake Program Center. Located at the busiest trailhead accessing the High Peaks Wilderness area, The Center attracts up to 100,000 visitors annually.

Saranac Lake Village is to receive quite a few grants for various local projects. In an effort to boost arts and cultural tourism, the state has earmarked $37,150 to design a museum campus in the village’s historic downtown area.

A grant of $100,000 is to go to Saranac Lake’s BluSeed Studios, an art gallery and cultural venue in a historic train warehouse. The money is earmarked for building upgrades and to create a pavilion, an outside classroom and concert area with adjacent sidewalks. The money is also to be spent on expansion and upgrades to the venue’s planned Pollinator Garden.

Saranac Lake’s Adirondack Loon Center is to receive $50,000 to expand and improve its retail displays and educational exhibits, and boost its staffing.

A grant of $30,000 was awarded to Adirondack Hamlets to Huts Trails Center in Saranac Lake for their interpretive displays that encourage forest stewardship and hiking safety.

Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake is to receive $100,00 to plan its proposed facility’s energy conservation improvements, permeable pavement and drought-resistant landscaping. Pendragon Theatre is taking action to rehabilitate a building which formerly hosted a home improvement store into a state-of-the-art theater in an area considered high-priority for redevelopment.

Hamilton Co. also to benefit from grants

In Hamilton County, the village of Speculator and the county government were grant awardees.

Speculator is to receive $100,000 toward the restoration and reconstruction of the 1930s-era Hooker Hill fire tower to be situated in the village’s Ballfield Park.

Hamilton County government is to receive $66,500- to study conditions of up to 10 priority recreational trails that lead to backcountry recreational venues.

In a prepared statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said these grants would help create more livable communities while boosting tourism and local economies.

Praising Gov. Cuomo, Hamilton County Board of Supervisors chairman Bill Farber said the grants in his county would boost recreational opportunities.

In a companion statement, Shaun Gilliland said the funded projects would have lasting impact on improving the region’s quality of life and sustainability.

“We share Gov. Cuomo’s vision of making our region a tremendous place to live, work, and recreate,” he said. ■