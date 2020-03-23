NYS on Pause

× Expand Photo by Mike Groll, Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Cuomo provides coronavirus update - Mar23 Governor Andrew M. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update during a press conference in the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Gov. Andrew Cuomo hit the pause button. By executive order, effective Sunday, he closed all businesses in the state except for essential services, which include hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies, transportation services, gas stations, and public safety functions.

Restaurants and bars providing curbside or take-out meals are considered essential.

The order also bans all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason.

Called “New York State on PAUSE,” the executive order institutes a 10-point policy to assure uniform safety for everyone.

The 10 points are:

Effective at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, all non-essential businesses statewide will be closed. Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time. Any concentration of individuals outside their homes must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced. When in public, individuals must practice social distancing of at least six feet from others. Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet. Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people. Individuals should limit the use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders. Sick individuals should not leave their homes unless to receive medical care and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of their health. Young people should also practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations. Use precautionary sanitizer practices such as using isopropyl alcohol wipes.

MATILDA’S LAW

Cuomo also enacted a more cautionary set of rules for elders, people over 70 years of age.

He named it the Matilda’s Law in honor of his mother. Regulation applies to people with underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, or people with compromised immune systems and other chronic health problems.

“Matilda’s Law” includes the following rules for vulnerable populations:

Remain indoors. You can go outside for solitary exercise. Pre-screen all visitors and aides by taking their temperature and seeing if a person is exhibiting other flu-like symptoms. Do not visit households with multiple people. Wear a mask when in the company of others. To the greatest extent possible, everyone in the presence of vulnerable people should wear a mask. Always stay at least six feet away from individuals. Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary.

Cuomo has also ordered a 90-day moratorium on any residential or commercial evictions.

“This executive order builds on the actions we have taken to reduce the spread of the virus and protect the well-being of our friends, colleagues, and neighbors. But again, I want to remind New Yorkers that the panic we are seeing is outpacing the reality of the virus — and we will get through this period of time together,” the governor said.

“We know the most effective way to reduce the spread of this virus is through social distancing and density reduction measures. I have said from the start that any policy decision we make will be based on the facts, and as we get more facts we will calibrate our response accordingly.”

NORTH COUNTRY NUMBERS

COVID-19 resources for local residents are available on county public health department websites.

As of early Monday, there is one confirmed case of COVID-10 in Warren County.

There were 41 confirmed cases in Saratoga County; two in Hamilton County; three in Essex County and four in Clinton County.

There were 123 in Albany County.

The statewide total surged past 15,000 early this week as testing ramped up in the state.

Even as pandemic spreads, Cuomo is looking at ways to stratify a return to work plan for the state, possibly with a restart with young people who have overcome COVID-19.

The state will begin trials with hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, and Zithromax, an antibiotic, with approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Test cases will be reserved for those seriously ill with COVID-19. ■

× PROTECTING HEALTHCARE WORKERS In New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s focus remains steady on all ways to provide proper protection for healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and others working on front lines to save lives.To address the global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), Cuomo asked all PPE product providers to sell any products to the state that are not essential or not currently being used.Businesses interested in selling products to the state should contact Simonida Subotic at 646-522-8477 or covid19supplies@exec.ny.gov. Cuomo is also encouraging any company with the proper equipment or personnel to begin to manufacture PPE products if possible. Businesses interested in receiving state funding to manufacture PPE products should contact Eric Gertler at 212-803-3100 or COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov. To expand hospital bed capacity across New York, state Department of Health officials, state lawmakers, and Cuomo asked every hospital to come up with a plan to expand capacity by a minimum of 50 percent, with a longer-term goal to expand capacity by 100 percent. And New York has directed every hospital to cancel all elective, non-critical surgeries, effective Wednesday, March 25. PROTECTING HEALTHCARE WORKERS - COVID-19