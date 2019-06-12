NYSDEC launches web map, reporting system for harmful algal blooms

× Expand Photo provided by NYSDEC According to NYSDEC, Harmful Algal Blooms vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water to long, linear green streaks, to areas that appear like pea soup or spilled green paint. They can exhibit blue-green or white coloration.

RAY BROOK | A new map — updated online daily — will help summer swimmers, boaters, hikers and paddlers track harmful algal blooms (HABs) in lakes, ponds and rivers around the region.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation launched the “NYHABS” reporting system last week.

It’s part of a $65 million HABs Initiative put in motion by Gov. Andrew Cuomo with four scientific and stakeholder summits last year.

HAB Action Plans were established for 12 priority lakes, including Lake Champlain, Lake George and the Finger Lakes.

According to the Lake Champlain HAB Action Plan: “Lake Champlain provides drinking water for approximately 145,000 people (20 percent of the basin’s population) ... nearly 20 million gallons of water are pumped from the lake daily to supply drinking water to 100 public water supplies ... which stresses the need to protect water quality and limit the frequency and occurrence of HABs.”

Four towns in New York draw drinking water from Lake Champlain.

The project was established by DEC in coordination with the state Department of Health.

SPOTTING HARMFUL ALGAE

DEC’s crowd-sourced mapping project not only allows people to check for areas with confirmed harmful algae, but also to report places they suspect might have a toxic bloom.

Information on the website helps people differentiate between a toxic bloom and nonharmful algal growth.

“HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water to long, linear green streaks, to areas that appear like pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration,” DEC says in resource materials.

“People, pets and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface. If members of the public suspect a HAB, report it through the NYHABs online reporting form.”

“HABs have been detected in nearly 400 water bodies since 2012,” DEC said.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, based in North Carolina, HABs in freshwater “are dominated by the cyanobacteria Microcystis. This organism produces a liver toxin that can cause gastrointestinal illness as well as liver damage.”

The Lake Champlain Committee also maintains a cyanobacteria tracking map for Lake Champlain and lakes in Vermont.

The Lake Champlain Committee data says: “not all cyanobacteria produce toxins, and even those species that can produce toxins do not do so in all instances. You cannot tell by looking at a bloom whether or not toxins are present. Specialized tests are required to tell whether a particular bloom actually contains toxins.”

Symptoms of exposure to harmful algae blooms could include diarrhea, nausea or vomiting; skin, eye or throat irritation; and allergic reactions or difficulty breathing, according to DEC.

The toxic algae is also dangerous to pets or livestock that might splash or swim in or drink infested water.

“Livestock and pet deaths have occurred when animals consumed large amounts of accumulated algal scum from along shorelines and when animals groomed blue-green algal scums from their fur,” DEC said.

New York’s alert and reporting system is designed to keep people and pets informed and at the same monitor water systems.

“DEC is aggressively combating HABs and working to reduce or eliminate these blooms from our waters,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said of Action Plans in place this year.

At NYSDOH, Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the new report/alert system “raises public awareness of the threat that HABs pose and enhances our robust monitoring and testing protocol.”

According to DEC, the exact cause of HABs is not fully understood, but toxic blooms usually occur in waterways with high phosphorus and/or nitrogen levels.

WATCH FOR BLOOMS:

DEC’s interactive Harmful Algal Bloom map is online: on.ny.gov/nyhabs

The Lake Champlain Committee online map and reporting system comes online in early summer: lakechamplaincommittee.org

If you suspect a Harmful Algal Bloom in a New York lake, pond or river, report it: dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html

Symptoms of suspected HABs illness should be reported via email to DOH: harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov

FAQs on Harmful Algal Blooms: dec.ny.gov/chemical/91570.html

HABs Action Plan for Lake Champlain is available online:

dec.ny.gov/docs/water_pdf/georgehabplan.pdf

HABs Action Plan for Lake George is available online: dec.ny.gov/docs/water_pdf/georgehabplan.pdf