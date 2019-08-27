NYSEG seeks rate increase

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Panelists from NYSEG discuss a proposed rate hike with residents at a public hearing in Keene Valley.

KEENE VALLEY | New York State Electric & Gas is asking the state for a 23 percent rate increase that company officials say is needed to ward off the effects of climate change and move the state toward greater reliance on green energy.

At a public hearing at Keene Valley last week, officials said the increase, if approved, would add $11.30 a month to the average electricity bill. Even with the increase, they said NYSEG’s power would still be the cheapest in the state. Consumers would also have a chance to recoup some of these costs due to a conversion to smart meters that will allow them to keep better track of their electricity use.

NYSEG is also asking for a 2 percent increase in the price of natural gas, which would add about $2 to the average bill. NYSEG provides electricity to portions of Clinton, Essex and Hamilton County, and gas to parts of Clinton County, including Plattsburgh.

At the hearing before state Department of Public Service Judge Michelle Phillips, NYSEG customers said they were concerned about how the rate increase would affect residents, particularly on the poor and those on fixed incomes.

“This will hurt the lowest income residents the most,” said Michelle Bashaw, homeowner counselor for the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County. People on Social Security received a 2.8 percent cost of living adjustment this year, and the rate increase “would take half of that increase away.”

Customers also voiced concerns about tree cutting around power lines, power outages and a general lack of response from NYSEG over consumer concerns. Keene Valley resident Bunny Goodwin said the company has not been helpful to residents who are trying to replace streetlights with more efficient LEDs.

Joe Syta, NYSEG’s controller and treasurer, said the rate increase will pay for upgrades to a rapidly changing industry. Most notably, increasing storms brought on by climate change are blowing down more trees and disrupting service. New York was battered by 123 major storms between 2012 and 2018, and half of all power outages are attributable to downed trees as a result of those storms.

NYSEG’s “storm-hardening measures” include a scheduled rotation of trimming, and a “ground-to-sky” clearing of trees and vegetation. NYSEG will also modernize aging infrastructure and upgrade 139 circuits where outages have been more frequent and longer lasting.

Technology will also be added that can automatically reroute and restore power in the event of a downed line even before line crews are dispatched to make repairs.

The company will also make greater strides toward clean energy sources and help speed the change to electric cars by adding 2,500 charging stations statewide. The company will also offer incentives for alternative energy use, and work with energy-storage facilities that can effectively hold on to sun and wind power for nighttime use.

Gone will be the confusing practice of estimated billing. Smart meters will track use real time and send billing and usage alerts to help consumers better understand and manage their power use.

NYSEG, which covers 40 percent of New York, last received a rate increase in 2015, which was divided over three years.

A decision on NYSEG’s proposal is expected in April. Consumers can comment or read others’ comments by going to the New York Department of Public Service and searching for case number 19-E-0378 (electricity) or 19-G-0379 (gas).