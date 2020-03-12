NYSPHSAA postpones regional, state playoffs

PLATTSBURGH | Just 10 minutes after Section VII put in new rules regarding the handling of regional basketball contests Friday and Saturday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association officially postponed those games.

With every major professional sporting league in the United States and the NCAA already halting operations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the state athletic commission decided to do the same with their high school sports playoffs.

“The NYSPHSAA winter regional and state championships will be postponed indefinitely,” said the NYSPHSAA press release from communications director Chris Watson. “It is certainly understood that postponing the remaining winter state championships is disappointing, however the opportunity to participate in a NYSPHSAA championship event does not outweigh our responsibility and obligation to ensure students participate in a healthy and safe environment.”

“It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule,” said NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas. “It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented. I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”

Four sports impacted

The impacted events include the NYSPHSAA Ice Hockey, Bowling, Boys and Girls Basketball Regional and State Championships.

Section VII hockey coordinator Justin Frechette, who attends the state championships annually, was en route to Buffalo when word came.

AuSable Valley bowling coach Jeff Miller said the Section VII contingent did not embark Thursday on their trip to Syracuse, as the knew something may happen.

“They were in executive meetings and holding conference calls all day Wednesday and into the morning, so we knew something was probably coming,” said Miller.

While the Northern Adirondack girls and Moriah boys had already played their regional semifinals Wednesday, both eliminated by Section X foes, Friday was to feature the Northeastern Clinton girls basketball team and Saranac boys in the Class B regional finals, with Saturday featuring the Schroon Lake versus North Warren boys game and Bolton versus Fort Edward girls game in Class D. Lake George was also schedule to play Madrid Waddington in Class C boys.

"The kids have worked very hard this season and we are hopeful they will get a chance to finish out what they have started on the court," said Saranac coach Michael Recore.

“There are a lot of raw emotions after the email from Robert Zayas,” said Schroon Lake boys basketball coach and athletic director Lee Silvernail. “Something that we will have to process over the next couple of days. Telling our players we were still playing after the league conference call this afternoon and then to get the news that everything was canceled as our players were warming up for practice seemed surreal. It was a tough and emotional message to deliver to the team.”

Silvernail said he does not believe the games will be made up.

"To not be able to play in some capacity Is tough and there is alot that goes on to get to this point," he said. "I would have like to have seen them at least play in a closed environment. "

Changes were already underway

Prior to the NYSPHSAA announcement, Section VII had already announced it was going to move the regional finals from Beekmantown and have each Section VII team host their own game, with attendance limited to 100 spectators per school. The games would have then been streamed live, for free, to those unable to attend.

That announcement went out at 3:04 p.m.

At 3:14 p.m., the state had moved to go ahead with the postponements.

“It’s a tough decision,” said Section VII Executive Director Matthew Walentuk. “We made what we felt was the best decision with the information we were given and about 10 minutes later, the state made theirs.”

“With everything that had happened over the past 24 hours, we could see this was coming,” said Watson. “Once Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo had his press conference today, we pretty much knew what direction we would be heading in.”

Cuomo announced restrictions on public gatherings in an extraordinary step to fight the growing outbreak of the coronavirus, limiting gatherings of more than 500 people.

Hopeful to get games in

Watson said there is no timetable on the postponement of the winter championships.

“We will work with the state department of health as everything emerges and see where things go,” Watson said. “All of our decisions will also be at the direction of the governor’s office.”

Miller, whose daughter, Katelynn, is among three AuSable Valley seniors who were set to participate in the bowling championships this weekend in Syracuse for their final varsity tournament, said he was holding out hope.

“The key word I am holding onto is ‘postponement,’” said Miller. “It is certainly disappointing for all of our Section VII players and our three seniors.”

"I am certainly holding out hops on the the games just being postponed," said Recore, whose son, Connor, is among seven upper classmen of the Chiefs roster. "We have a senior-laden team so for them not to go out on their own terms would be disappointing."