Ocho Cinco Cantina in Warrensburg features creative cuisine

× Entrepreneur Ash Anand and Chef Adam Bruce stand in front of Ashe’s Hotel, where their new venture Ocho Cinco Cantina — Warrensburg’s first-ever Mexican restaurant — has been established alongside Ashe’s Pub. Plans call for the cantina to be officially opened to the public Friday Jan. 25, offering creative entrees prepared with fresh ingredients — at affordable prices. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | For the first time in history, Warrensburg has a Mexican restaurant.

Despite not being officially launched yet, it has already sparked considerable enthusiasm among area residents.

The first floor of the historic Ashe's Hotel has been renovated to host Ocho Cinco Cantina, which has been serving up authentic Mexican cuisine at very affordable prices since its recent initial soft opening.

Chef Adam Bruce, the acclaimed head chef at The Grist Mill, is in charge of the staff at Ocho Cinco, He’s using fresh, high-quality ingredients in creative ways to prepare the savory entrees and appetizers.

Ocho Cinco Cantina is a new enterprise undertaken by Ash Anand and his Lotus Group which has invested more than $7.5 million into restoring buildings and establishing businesses based in Warrensburg, including $200,000-plus into enhancements to Ashe’s Hotel so it can host this new venture.

× Ocho Cinco Cantina of Warrensburg features south-of-the-border decor with vibrant colors and Mexican furnishings in the newly renovated, historic Ashe’s Hotel on Hudson Street. This new restaurant, launched by Ash Anand (right) and chef Adam Bruce (left) will be combining creative entrees alongside Tex-Mex food and authentic Mexican cuisine. Photo by Thom Randall

Ocho Cinco has an entirely new kitchen, and a decor — complete with vibrant colors and Mexican furnishings— that is reminiscent of cafes in Guadalajara or Taos, New Mexico.

Although the official opening of Oncho Cinco is to be held Jan. 25, a limited menu is likely to be available on selected days beforehand.

Private parties are also being booked for this preliminary time. The new sliding barn doors between Ashes Pub and Ocho Cinco allow the venue to accommodate far more than the 50-patron capacity of the restaurant.

Adam Bruce, a 1987 graduate of Warrensburg High School, first apprenticed under Shane Newell at the Grist Mill.

He worked at a variety of high-end restaurants in Atlanta, San Francisco, Singapore and Houston, positions that featured working under such noted chefs as Bradley Ogden and Marck Erickson as well as Newell.

Bruce said in working for these “amazing perfectionists,” he has acquired their approach to meal preparation, including using only fully ripened tomatoes, for instance, to provide authentic taste and texture.

“Quality Mexican food is ingredient-driven, which includes using the specific chili that’s right for each dish,” he said, noting there are hundreds of varieties of chili peppers.

Bruce’s resume also includes graduating from the Culinary Institute of America’s two-year course in 1996. His sister Io Bruce notes that Adam has taught at the Cordon Bleu cooking school.

Initial plans for Ocho Cinco’s menu is to offer a mixture of native Mexican dishes with Tex-Mex food and California-style south-of-the-border entrees in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Burritos, Bruce said, will likely be available either prepared with a variety of international influences like Mediterranean, Asian, or authentic Mexican, as well as a build-your-own option.

Entrees are to be priced between $15 and $19, while a la carte items and appetizers are at lower prices.

“Everything will be very affordable,” Anand said, noting that take-out food may be available soon.

Ashe’s Hotel has been a landmark accommodation in Warrensburg since the mid-1800s, and is believed to be the oldest operation of its type in New York state.

This historic atmosphere at Ashe’s Pub and Ocho Cinco, along with the creative, expertly prepared cuisine, is likely to draw people from afar, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzanne Tyler said.

“It’s so nice to have a new option for dining out in Warrensburg for both visitors and locals,” she said. “Already, I’ve heard such good things about Ocho Cinco Cantina.”

After the public opening, Ocho Cinco will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., serving both lunch and dinner, Bruce said. For reservations, and further details, call (518) 623-0085.