Officers and board of directors announced for ARCC

GLENS FALLS | Eric Gilbert, Six Flags Great Escape park president, has been elected to serve as chair of the board of directors for the Adirondack Regional Chambers of Commerce (ARCC) for 2019.

Gilbert has been a member of the board of directors since 2013 and served as chair-elect in 2018.

“I am honored to be part of this exciting group of business and community leaders. The Adirondack Regional Chambers of Commerce is a key component in helping local companies succeed, grow and thrive, as well as in expanding economic opportunity for those who live and work in our region,” said Gilbert.

“Mr. Gilbert’s passion, experience and commitment to our area will help ensure that our business and non-profit community will continue to work together to make our region one of the best places to live in the world. Many thanks to Mr. Tim Jansen for his leadership as chairman over the past year,” said Michael Bittel, ARCC president & CEO.

In addition to Gilbert, the following individuals were elected to serve as officers of the ARCC in 2019:

Chair-elect — Marc Monahan, Glens Falls market executive of NBT Bank

Vice chair — Brian Bearor, CEO of Family YMCA of Glens Falls

Vice chair — Bill Batkay, vice president of Miller Mechanical Services, Inc.

Vice chair — Leslie D’Angelico, senior vice president, director of retail banking of Adirondack Trust

Treasurer — Sarah Lindsell, owner of SBLindsell, LLC

Secretary — Crystal Grimaldi, owner of Ideal Dairy Farms

Immediate past chair — Tim Jansen, owner of Wel-Dun Air & Water Systems

ARCC members said they recognize and appreciate individuals who served as directors but whose terms have expired including Dianne Shugrue (Glens Falls Hospital), Bo Andersson (Flomatic Corporation) and Paul Wersten (Trust Co. Bank).