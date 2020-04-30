Officers intercept prison drug packages

DANNEMORA | Union officials are renewing calls for a secure statewide prison-vendor program after officers intercepted two drug shipments at Clinton Correctional Facility this week.

The first find happened Sunday morning when correctional officers reportedly discovered more than a pound of synthetic marijuana hidden inside cans of food sent to inmates.

While working in the package room, officers were carefully inspecting incoming inmate packages at about 9 a.m. when they spotted several suspicious cans and sent them through an X-ray machine.

Inside, officers found nearly two pounds of vacuum-sealed bundles containing the synthetic drug, known as K2, along with opioid medications and a USB charging cable.

The following afternoon, officers inspecting other inmate packages reportedly found 20 sealed envelopes containing the opioid Subutex when they opened several bags of chips sent to an inmate.

The recent finds have prompted renewed calls for a statewide Secure Vendor Program to have tightened controls in place when it comes to inmate food packages.

New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association leaders continue to push for a Secure Vendor Program to help curtail the illegal attempts and say the current public-health crisis has led to a spike in similar incidents across the state.

“Sunday’s seizure of over a pound of K2 was one of the largest staff has made in recent years. It shows you the extent that inmates will go to get drugs into the prisons. This trend has particularly increased since the pandemic started and inmate visits were suspended to control the spread of the virus,” John Roberts, NYSCOPBA northern region vice president, said in a statement to officers this week.

Late last month, officers at Clinton Correctional Facility made similar finds when they uncovered opioids and synthetic marijuana inside two cans of beans sent to an inmate.

“Our members are already at a great risk being a front-line essential employee without having to deal with unconscionable individuals mailing drugs to inmates. This is exactly why the administration needs to install a Secure Vendor Program,” Roberts said in a statement at the time.