Officials, city monitor senior residence facilities

PLATTSBURGH | On Thurs., April 9, a Plattsburgh Housing Authority (PHA) high-rise for the elderly on Flynn Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh was put on lockdown after 5 cases of COVID-19 were identified inside.

“We have the largest population of senior citizens, the most vulnerable of our population, per capita in our region than anywhere in NY State,” Chair of the Clinton County Legislature Mark Henry recently told Sun Community News, with regard to the tri-county area’s one hospital.

“We have 4 nursing homes and several correctional facilities in our area that also rely on the hospital and its scarce resources.”

Russell H. Barnard Apartments on Flynn Ave. is home to 69 elderly residents, now on lockdown to contain the spread of the virus and avoid the potential for overwhelming already-spread-thin local hospital staff.

The 70-unit facility is one of 8 run by PHA, another of which, Lakeview Towers, is also located on Flynn Ave, along with a county nursing home.

“Several other locations have been identified as high risk including Beekman Towers, County, and Private Nursing homes and two Assisted Living facilities,” said City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read in a recent briefing. “We are currently contacting management at each of these facilities and offering assistance in evaluating their current protocols regarding social distancing and their emergency action plans.”

NY-21 Rep. Elise Stefanik weighed in, saying, “The Clinton County Health Department made the right call to release this information publicly to educate our seniors and the community.

If the State does not release this data, our county departments of public health and senior facilities should self-report.”

PHA employees continue to provide meals and supplies to residents, as well as sanitation services.

City firefighters and police are conducting routine visits and check-ins at the quarantined building on Flynn Ave. and others; city vehicles are regularly sanitized and responders are equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), should the need for transportation arise.