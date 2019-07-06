Officials envision fire tower replica in Charles Wood Park

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Elan Planning Original plans for the Charles R. Wood Park development drafted by Elan Planning in 2011 depicted a replica of an Adirondack fire tower and a pedestrian bridge over West Brook Road as two primary attractions of the venue. In recent weeks, interest has resurfaced about constructing such a tower, while the idea of the bridge was abandoned due to its expense.

LAKE GEORGE | In several years, the Lake George Village may have a major new attraction that will introduce area visitors to a revered century-old tradition in upstate New York — an Adirondack fire tower.

This week, Warren County leaders endorsed an effort toward seeking state funding to construct a replica of a traditional Adirondack fire tower in the Charles R. Wood Park as a tourist attraction.

But the tower won’t be used as its counterparts were in the early 1900s to spot forest fires — it will instead offer tourists and area residents a view of Lake George they’ve never seen before — as well as provide a history lesson about how for decades fire rangers were able to preserve millions of acres of wild forest.

The county’s Park Operations & Maintenance Committee voted unanimously to have Elan Planning of Saratoga Springs update plans they’d prepared in 2011 for a fire tower in the park, update their drawings and specifications, and prepare a application for a grant through the state’s Regional Economic Development Council to pay for construction of the structure.

The committee’s decision, which includes paying the Elan firm $4,900 for their work, is subject to approval July 19 by the full county Board of Supervisors. The grant application, to be submitted through the state’s consolidated funding process, bears a deadline of July 27.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais proposed the idea to county supervisors, noting that constructing a tower with an observation deck — and a bridge across West Brook Road to take people from one half of the park to the other — was a major part of the original development plan of Charles Wood Park.

“The bridge idea has been scrapped, but interest still exists for the fire tower,” he said, noting that the span across West Brook Road had been deemed in 2012 too expensive to construct.

Following the meeting Tuesday, Blais said a fire tower replica would give visitors to Lake George a new, memorable experience.

“People have heard of Adirondack fire towers, but they may not have seen one or climbed up one. The view from the top of the tower up the lake would be magnificent — the tower would be a major attraction,” he said.

Blais predicted that the state might opt to pay for up to 95 percent of the structure’s cost, as they have for other features of Charles Wood Park.

For about 70 years, Adirondack fire towers had a prominent role in preserving the natural landscape.

After two massive fires at the turn of the 20th century burned about 1 million acres of woods in the Adirondacks, fire towers were built — first from timber in 1909, then out of steel in the following years — so forest rangers could detect blazes and hasten response of firefighters. As many as 57 such structures were built in the Adirondacks.

But in the 1970s, fire detection by aircraft was deemed more efficient, and the fire towers were decommissioned. Most of them were dismantled, while others rusted in place. In recent decades, however, private groups have launched efforts to save and restore the remaining fire towers.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said a fire tower replica in Wood Park could educate both area visitors and residents about the history of fire protection in the Adirondacks.

“It would be a real tourist draw — an educational, historic attraction,” he said.