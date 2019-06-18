Officials hold AATV 2019 summer meeting

Photo by Laura Achouatte Matt Simpson, President of the Association of Adirondack Towns and Villages, posed with the organization logo at the June 3 Annual Summer meeting for AATV members.

SARANAC LAKE | The Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages (AATV) convened at historic Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake for their annual summer meeting recently.

AATV, an alliance of Adirondack area elected officials, is a collective effort of 101 towns and villages to bring forth issues unique to the area to representatives and lawmakers in Washington, D.C. Current President and Horicon Town Supervisor Matt Simpson was hopeful and determined about AATV’s work and future ventures of the organization and the recent strides gained at the Capitol.

EXPANDING CELL SERVICE AND TOWERS

In AATV’s 2019 Legislative Agenda, priority focus is on increasing the “broadband and cell tower deployment initiative” for rural and underserved areas in the North Country and a call for “revisions to the Adirondack Park Agency’s (APA) State Land Master Plan.”

On the matter of cellphone coverage, Simpson said, “It is still lacking. First of all, it is an emergency response issue and second, hampers our business and growth. We invite millions of visitors here but with no plan for emergency situations. This ties into our need for more towers, especially for emergency communications.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo had proposed in his State of the State earlier this year that $500 million would go to his “New York Broadband Program” with emphasis on low-service areas, such as the Adirondacks, and would implement the program with a “task force.”

“We’re still waiting on the Upstate Cellular Coverage ‘task force’ to be appointed that Cuomo promised in January,” Simpson said.

“We just don’t know,” Simpson said, when asked if he knew when and who would comprise the cell service “task force.”

OTHER AATV INITIATIVES

Other important initiatives the organization has in the works include: APA modifications, tax payments on forest preserves, state forest land acquisition, recreational planning, forest products industry, ATV use and trail systems, minimum maintenance road legislation, conservation design legislation, the Adirondack Park Regional Assessment Project (APRAP) and blocking invasive species in our waterways.

AATV was successful in a recent initiative: the “Health and Safety Land Bank” amendment to the state constitution. It was approved by voters Nov. 7, 2017.

“The land bank, a 250-acre parcel, will be used to ensure small projects in the Catskills and Adirondacks are able to proceed without having to amend the state constitution each time,” the AATV agenda says.

The amendment lessens the red tape surrounding APA approval of projects related to public utilities, municipal water supply, environmental infrastructure, highway/bridge improvements and bicycle paths that had, in recent times, been stalled or made more difficult due to projects being in proximity of State Forest Preserve lands. Now, projects can get approval without amending the state constitution and waiting years for approval. Sen. Betty Little and Assemblyman Billy Jones introduced the bill in conjunction with advocating on AATV’s part.

“In my opinion, this should not have taken this long. There are areas that have been waiting, such as a bridge near Horicon and Schroon River. We would like to get it moved two and a half miles up the Northway, it would make EMS response times to Horicon and other cut-off towns lessened. It’s been too long, waiting.”

BRIEFING ON UPCOMING CENSUS 2020

Another topic discussed at the conference included the upcoming 2020 Census.

To finalize the conference, Lisa Moore of the Census Bureau and Rich Tobe of the NYS Complete Count Commission urged town officials to encourage their townsfolk to set up “Complete Count Committees,” a way for local clubs and gatherings to encourage a mass filling-out of census materials. A new option, an online form that allows individuals to respond conveniently and easily from a computer will help to “complete a thorough enumeration,” as Tobe put it.

“The census is important. Local voices are important. By participating in the census, it helps to set the benchmarks for the next 10 years for funding and programs allocated to your areas. It’s based on population and demographics,” Tobe said.

“It’s not about counting firearms,” he joked. “We don’t care about that.”

“Set up a computer just for those stopping into the Town Clerk office, encourage anyone to take 10 minutes to fill out the online questionnaire,” Moore encouraged to the present town officials at the conference. “It will be so much easier and we’re hoping we can be more thorough.”