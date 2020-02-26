Officials optimistic about Bombardier rail sale

Photo Provided Bombardier MultiLevel double-deck coach, Montréal, Canada

PLATTSBURGH | Local officials are optimistic about Bombardier’s intended sale of its transportation division and the future of the Plattsburgh rail-car manufacturing plant.

Montreal-based Bombardier recently announced the impending sale of its global rail division to leading French locomotive manufacturers, Alstom, for $8.2 billion.

Signing an early Memorandum of Understanding, company officials expect to finalize the sale in early 2021.

With the Plattsburgh plant now switching hands, both company and local officials have expressed optimism about the plant’s future as a top employer in the region.

“The resulting combination of these two companies has the promise of creating a new whole which is even stronger than the sum of the parts,” Garry Douglas, North Country Chamber of Commerce president, said following the announcement.

“In North America and elsewhere, there has been a need for consolidation to create a larger and stronger competitor in the marketplace to face the growing presence of newer players from China and elsewhere. This combination should be able to compete even more effectively for more contracts in the future, keeping the already very busy operation in Plattsburgh even busier in the years to come.”

He said Alstom “has stressed the value of Bombardier’s operations in the U.S. and Canada, with the Plattsburgh plant standing as an especially integrated one with globally respected expertise in a number of components, as well as great supply chains and a talented workforce.”

Bombardier leaders have expressed Alstom’s recognition of their market-leading technology and manufacturing plants, such as the Plattsburgh location on Main Mill Street, which serves as a final assembly and test center for rail cars heading to the U.S. marketplace.

“We are confident that the sale of our rail business to Alstom is the right action for all stakeholders. As a company, their mission to provide the world’s most efficient mobility solutions, their commitment to technology and their focus on sustainability will serve our customers well. They also appreciate and value our technology and capabilities. Above all, they recognize our talented and passionate employees and the great work they have done,” said Alain Bellemare, president and chief executive officer of Bombardier Inc., in a recent news release.

As Bombardier restructures its franchise with a new footing on its $9.3 billion of debt, its shift to an aviation focus makes them a stronger international player in the business-jet industry, company officials said.

Its flagship aircraft, the Global 7500, is the world’s largest, longest-range and most advanced business jet, and the industry expects significant growth in sales in the coming years.

Bombardier also announced major expansions to its aviation service and support networks with new facilities and operations in Singapore, London and Miami.

“Going forward, we will focus all our capital, energy and resources on accelerating growth and driving margin expansion in our market-leading $7.0 billion business aircraft franchise. With a stronger balance sheet after the completion of this transaction, an industry-leading portfolio of products, a strong backlog, and a rapidly growing aftermarket business, we will compete in this market from a position of strength,” Bellemare said.

Douglas and local leaders have remained in communication with company officials during sale negotiations and plan to continue that collaboration as the local plant transitions to Alstom. ■