Officials: State’s inaction on mortgage tax renewal to cost Warren County $260,000

QUEENSBURY | Warren County lost about $190,000 in mortgage tax revenues between Dec. 1, 2018 and Feb. 28, 2019 due to the state legislature failing to take timely action to endorse the renewal of the county’s mortgage tax law, according to county officials.

While county officials thought the law would be renewed as of March 1, the law is to be renewed effective April 1 due to additional delay on behalf of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the legislature and the state tax office — which means that Warren County is to lose an additional $70,000.

On Feb. 28, the Warren County supervisors held a special meeting to deal with the issue. They unanimously passed an amended home rule law for the legislature to specify April 1 as the new renewal date, or the time Warren County can start collecting the tax again.

County Administrator Ryan Moore said March 4 that although the county will have lost a total of $260,000 in revenue from Dec. 1 through March 30, the 2018-19 budget was drafted in a conservative manner, assuming the mortgage tax might not be renewed until April 1.

“We believe we’ll be on target with the budget,” Moore said.

Warren County and four other New York state counties including Essex County halted collecting the mortgage tax during four months beginning last Dec. 1 because of the state legislature’s inaction.

According to reports, Essex County also budgeted conservatively, betting on the bureaucratic delays, and anticipated a renewal of the law effective April 1, so their budget is not likely to face a deficit due to the lack of this tax revenue.

Annually, Warren County collects as much as $1.6 million annually through its mortgage tax — which is 0.25 percent of the value of mortgages, levied at the time of property transfers. Of that $1.6 million, Warren County would be keeping about $900,000 as its local share.