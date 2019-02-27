Officials take aim at youth vaping

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers briefed lawmakers about proposed state legislation related to e-cigarettes and tobacco during her monthly report Feb. 11.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The use of e-cigarettes in schools continues to increase, even as traditional smoking declines among students in New York state.

A raft of legislation designed to curb that trend is currently making its way through the state legislature.

Bills being considered by various state Senate and Assembly committees include measures that would raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarette products from 18 to 21 statewide; impose a tax on the sale of vapor products; allow for the prohibition of the sale of flavored e-liquid; end the sale of tobacco and e-cigarette products in pharmacies; require certain warnings on e-cigarette packaging and advertising; and restrict the use of coupons to lower the price of certain products.

The measures were proposed last month as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Budget proposal.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), a member of the senate Health Committee where most of the legislation is being discussed, said that vaping among high-school students continues to be a big concern.

“A bigger problem is the vaping that’s going on in schools. They’re way under 18,” Little told residents during a discussion about statewide legalization of recreational marijuana at a forum in Plattsburgh this month.

Little said that some students are even using e-cigarettes to smoke marijuana, which she said can go virtually undetected, apart from the smell.

“That’s a huge problem right now,” Little said.

The legislation currently making its way through the legislature will “further safeguard New Yorkers from the adverse health effects associated with exposure to tobacco products, especially among our youth,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement last month.

VAPING NUMBERS VAULT

Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers briefed lawmakers on the proposed changes during her monthly report Feb. 11.

In her report, she said the legislation being considered at the state level is being driven by an “apparent epidemic” of e-cigarette use by youth.

Tobacco use among high-schoolers nationwide grew more than 38 percent between 2017-18, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But statewide, fewer and fewer high-school students are smoking.

According to the state Health Department, the number of teens that smoke cigarettes has plummeted by 82 percent in the last few years, from approximately 27.1 percent in 2000 to 4.8 percent last year.

But the number of teens who vape vaulted by 160 percent between 2014-18, from 10.5 to 27.4 percent, according to the state Health Department.

Nationwide, e-cigarettes remain the most commonly used tobacco product by teens, NBC News reported last week.

‘MIGHT GRADUATE TO SMOKING’

“The real problem about vaping: There’s a group of children that smoke cigarettes, right? Vaping is attracting a whole nother group, children that normally never would’ve smoked cigarettes,” Beers told The Sun. “They believed smoking cigarettes was wrong, they were never going to pick up a traditional cigarette. But now they vape, thinking it’s not the same.”

According to the governor’s office, “more than half of teens falsely believe that e-cigarette use is harmless.”

Beers said she’s talked to countless local school children who believe vaping has no adverse health effects. They believe that the e-liquid inside is simply water — not a nicotine, propylene glycol and glycerine mixture, as is typical.

“There’s good evidence that it may start as vaping, but it’s that nicotine that will grab you,” she said. “Later on, you might graduate to smoking.”

Local efforts to curb tobacco use among teens, including persistent education and messaging in schools, have been successful, Beers said.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors voted to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 last September.

“Nobody smokes cigarettes in this county — you can’t buy cigarettes or vaping material — under 21,” Beers said.

“I think we’ve really set the bar high for the state.”