Officials unveil plans for lakeside park, boardwalk

PLATTSBURGH | Local officials unveiled preliminary designs for a new waterfront park last week.

Dubbed the “Battlefield Memorial Gateway,” the park is designed with a focus on showcasing the region’s military history, and highlighting Plattsburgh’s role in the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.

Once complete, the project is slated to include a boardwalk with areas for fly fishing, a potential boat launch to facilitate trips to Crab Island, outdoor performance and children’s play areas, an educational outlook stage and veterans memorial wall.

“Ultimately, we want everyone in our community to have something here for them,” Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said at a press conference last week.

Groundbreaking on the property — the former location of fueling docks for the Plattsburgh Air Force Base, located at the end of Sunset Drive, a small roadway off of U.S. Avenue — is slated for sometime this year, according to Cashman.

But before the project moves forward, the site needs to be cleaned, according to Ron Poland, commander of the American Legion Post 1619.

A cleanup day open to the community is set for May 18.

FUNDRAISING ONGOING

There isn’t a specific deadline yet for when the park will be completed, according to Cashman. Individual components of the plan will be completed piecemeal as funding becomes available.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has secured $250,000 in state funding to kick off the project. That money will help fund initial site surveying and roadwork on Sunset Drive.

The town has also been awarded $20,000 from the American Battlefield Protection Program to compile a plan for possible educational signage or monuments on site, and has already partnered with Massachusetts-based consulting firm Object IDEA.

A subcommittee of the Clinton County American Legion continues to fundraise for additional money toward the project. Altogether, Poland estimated that the legion had secured a few thousand dollars so far.

“We’ve been fundraising in stealth mode for months,” he said.

Officials plan to prioritize the boardwalk, natural jetty walk, boat launch and a possible lakeside kinetic art feature as part of the first phase of the project, according to Cashman.

The additional amenities — the outdoor performance and children’s play areas, educational outlook stage and veterans memorial wall — are expected to come later, once funding is available, as part of phase two.

Donations toward the park are being accepted online at battlefieldmemorialgateway.org.