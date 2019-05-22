Officials welcome end of steel, aluminum tariffs

× Expand Photo by Nathan Ovalle Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora was one of several prisons in the region spared by the state.

PLATTSBURGH | The lifting of import taxes on Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminum brought relief from several local and regional representatives.

President Donald Trump took the steps Friday, May 17, and Canada and Mexico have agreed to end retaliatory tariffs imposed on goods from the United States.

“This reversal will be good for the U.S. and Canadian economies in general, but is especially welcome in a region like ours, which is so strongly wedded to Canada with a large and diverse manufacturing base dependent on cross border supply chains,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said in a press release.

“In fact, this ready access to a bi-national supply chain in both directions is a key reason why we have the manufacturing base the North Country has. This will encourage and foster future investment in our region and will directly enhance the competitiveness of a number of our companies who have been absorbing these tariff costs in the expectation that this reversal would come. It has been expected since last October when agreement was reached on USMCA.”

The North Country Chamber has been joined with others nationally in advocating for the lifting of the tariffs, and was in Washington, D.C., this week advocating for Congressional approval of the proposed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The chamber led a strategic group May 22-23 that included the Quebec government, Bombardier and Nova Bus.

STEFANIK, SCHUMER APPLAUD DEAL

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also supported the decision to lift the tariffs.

“Removing these tariffs on steel and aluminum is a major step in the right direction to ratifying the USMCA and strengthening the relationship with Canada, our nation’s closest economic partner,” Stefanik said in a press statement.

“This is also great news for my district, which is home to the oldest aluminum smelter in the entire country. I applaud President Trump for reaching this deal, which will have meaningful impacts for Canadian firms operation in my district and for the North Country economy as a whole.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said that this presents the opportunity to focus on other countries he feels need more attention.

“I have always said that we should be focusing our trade efforts on China, not on Mexico, Canada or Europe,” Schumer said in a media release.

“I’m glad my calls were heard loud and clear and that these misguided tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which did major harm to upstate companies, like Novelis in Oswego, Alcoa in Massena and Welded Tube in Lackawanna, will be lifted. We should now urge our allies to join us in challenging China’s predatory practices.”

PLATTSBURGH HOUSING

Also last Friday, it was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office that $3.6 million has been designated for Broad Street Commons in Plattsburgh.

The money will fund construction of 40 new apartments affordable to households with incomes below 55 percent of the area median income. The site sits on a vacant parcel in the Atlas Heights neighborhood of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.

“For many individuals and families, access to affordable housing is an essential cornerstone in their ability to build better lives,” Sen. Betty Little said.

“For several years, as the chair of the Senate’s housing committee, I was pleased to work on this issue not only for the North Country but communities across New York state. Today, I am very pleased to join Gov. Andrew Cuomo in making this wonderful announcement of funding for the Broad Street Commons workforce housing and retail project in Glens Falls knowing just how impactful this state investment will be.”

Awards in the North Country region also include $5.6 million for the transformation of an underutilized Clarkson University building in downtown Potsdam into a mix of affordable housing, an incubator for entrepreneurial start-ups and a community theater.

PRISONS SPARED

There was more good news for the North Country last Friday.

None of the prisons in the region were on the cut list.

“The governor and the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s decision not to close any prisons in the North Country is a huge victory for our communities and our regional economy,” Assemblyman Billy Jones said in a statement. “The men and women whose jobs were up in the air can breathe a sigh of relief today knowing that we stood up and fought to protect their jobs and won.

“Speaking not only as a representative for North Country families, but as a former correction officer myself, I know how much our region would have stood to lose if more local prisons closed. It would have been a lose-lose situation, but together, we fought back and stood up for our officers. While this is an important win for our region, we will continue to work together to make our prisons safer so the individuals working in these facilities not only keep their jobs, but are also safe as they perform them.”