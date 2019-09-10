Oktoberfest event in Pottersville to benefit Schroon Lake church’s recovery from fire

× 1 of 2 Expand Courtesy photo The 80 to 100 people attending Oktoberfest held by SonRise Lutheran and Christ Episcopal churches in Pottersville annually donate thousands of dollars for vital charities. This year, the event’s free-will donations will be matched by the two congregations, then donated to Schroon Lake Community Church — toward rebuilding their sanctuary, destroyed by fire in January. × 2 of 2 Expand Courtesy photo Stephen and Karen Ehlers serve as greeters at a recent year’s Oktoberfest event co-sponsored by SonRise Lutheran and Christ Episcopal churches in Pottersville. Free-will donations from the 2019 edition of this Oktoberfest will be doubled by the two churches’ parishioners, then donated toward rebuilding the Schroon Lake Community Church’s sanctuary, destroyed by fire in January. Prev Next

POTTERSVILLE | Two congregations located in northern Warren County are jointly sponsoring their popular German-themed festival soon, and proceeds of the event are to be donated to the congregation of Schroon Lake Community Church to rebuild their sanctuary which was destroyed by fire in January.

SonRise Lutheran Church and Christ Episcopal Church, both of Pottersville, are holding their annual Oktoberfest from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday Sept. 6 at their joint sanctuary at 7996 state Route 9 — and the event features German food, beer, music, and decorations. Bavarian attire is welcome.

There is no charge to attend, but free-will donations are gladly accepted. Proceeds of the event — up to $2,000 — will be matched by the SonRise congregation, according to pastor Bruce Rudolf. Reservations are required — people planning to attend should contact Doris Wildermuth at 518-494-4425 or billanddorisw@aol.com; or call Rudolf at 772-321-8692.

In recent years, the festival has aided several different families dealing with cancer and a family who lost their home in a fire, as well as supplying local food pantries.

Proceeds from the 2017 edition of their Oktoberfest provided start-up funding for the Pottersville Food Pantry, operated by North Country Ministry. For the past two years, this pantry as been attending to the nutritional needs of dozens of local families.

The SonRise and Christ Episcopal congregations have empathy for displaced worshippers — in 2015, SonRise lost their place of worship when the camp where they gathered was sold — and Christ Episcopal parishioners invited them to use their facilities for services. In 2006, Christ Episcopal Church itself was destroyed by fire, and rebuilt thereafter. Police determined the blaze was due to arson.

The fourth anniversary of Christ Episcopal reaching out to the SonRise congregation by sharing their sanctuary was celebrated about two months ago with the SonRise congregation presenting an ambry, which holds communion elements, to Christ Episcopal church in appreciation of their generosity. This container, crafted for the Chestertown Roman Catholic priory which closed last year, was purchased by SonRise.

The churches’ Oktoberfest — annually attracting up to 100 people — will be held rain or shine, as the Chestertown Fire Department has loaned the two churches a large open tent for the event.

In past years, the festival has included German sausages, chicken, sauerkraut and traditional Bavarian dishes, as well as beer and wine. The food and beverages have traditionally been provided by members and friends of the two congregations. Area businesses also donate supplies or cash.

Sunday, Schroon Lake Community Church pastor Lynnette Cole said that on behalf of her congregation, she deeply appreciated the gesture of this fundraiser by SonRise and Christ Espiscopal congregations.

“We couldn’t be more honored by the outpouring of support and love from this incredible town,” she said of the two Pottersville congregations. “People are thinking about what gifts, talents and abilities they have — and finding a way to turn it into a fundraiser to invest into the beautiful future God has in store for us as a church, congregation and town.”

North Hudson Town Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia also expressed appreciation to the Potterrsville churches. She was baptized, confirmed, taught Sunday school and married her late husband in Schroon Lake Community Church.

“The devasation brought on by the Jan. 2 fire rocked our whole community far and wide,” she said, calling the gesture of the donation “wonderful” in an email. “This is exactly what our communities are all about — We are one people.”