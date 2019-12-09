Photo by Tim Rowland schroonOTC2019 Visitors enjoy decorated trees in the Chamber of Commerce offices at last year’s Olde Thyme Christmas in Schroon Lake.

SCHROON LAKE | Schroon Lake will celebrate its 34th annual Olde Thyme Christmas starting on Tuesday as, according to Chamber Executive Director Susan Palisano, “the town looks like a Christmas card.”

“We have activities all week that lead up to Saturday’s major celebration,” Palisano said. “This is the charm of Adirondack small-town living at it’s finest, with literally all our businesses, organizations and community members participating in some aspect of the week-long event.”

Activities, some new, some long-standing traditions, includes the 3rd Annual Polar Plunge, the Chamber Basket Raffle and Festival of Trees Silent Auction, tree lighting ceremonies and caroling, and a town-wide ornament hunt and Holiday Lights Parade.

“Olde Tyme Christmas demonstrates the true spirit of the holidays, with everyone coming together to celebrate all that we love about our community,” Palisano said. “We hope the community will support the Chamber of Commerce and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities.”

The Olde Thyme Christmas schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 10

6 to 8 p.m. Tantalizing Taste at the Table by Creative Cuisine DeCesare’s Pizzeria

6 to 8 p.m. Family skating party (ice permitting), Ice Skating Pavilion

Wednesday, Dec. 11:

6 to 8 p.m. Holiday “Wine & Design” Event, Trail Break at Schroon Lake

Friday, Dec. 13:

7 p.m. Ugly Christmas-Sweater Party, Witherbee’s Carriage House

Thursday, Dec. 12:

6:30 P.M. Holiday Concert, Schroon Lake Central School

7:30 p.m. Champlain Valley Chorale, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

Saturday, Dec. 14:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends of the Library, Special Holiday Book Sale, HHHN Basement

10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Holiday Basket Raffle, Festival of Trees Silent Auction Chamber of Commerce

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday Arts & Crafts for Kids, Schroon Lake Public Library

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community Church Bake Sale, Seagle Music Colony Offices

10 a.m. to 4 p.m .Artists & Crafters Fair, Town Hall Meeting Room

12 noon 3rd Annual Polar Plunge & Bonfire, Town Boat Launch

12 to 2 p.m. Holiday StoryTime with Mrs. Claus, Schroon Lake Public Library

2 to 4 p.m. Christmas Ornament Hunt Throughout Town

2 to 5 p.m. Olde Tyme Christmas Quartet, Various Locations On Main Street

2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Horse & Wagon Rides, leaving from Glens Falls Bank parking lot

5 p.m. Tree lighting & Caroling Town Park by the fountain

Live Nativity Walk to Our Lady of Lourdes

5:30 p.m. Holiday Lights Parade featuring Santa, Main Street

5 to 7:30 p.m. Cookies, cocoa & coloring, Lighting of the Memory Tree Senior Citizens Center

6 to 7:30 p.m. Visit Santa & Mrs. Claus, Strand Theater

Chilidren’s Crafts, Towne Store

6:30 to 8 p.m. Holiday Music, Schroon Lake Central School

6:30 to 7 p.m. Bell Choir

7 p.m. to 8 p.m., 6th Grade Chorus & High School Jazz Band

Sunday, Dec. 15: