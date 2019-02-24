Olive’s Ti Pi to reopen under new ownership

TICONDEROGA | The newly renovated Olive’s Ti Pi will soon reopen in Ticonderoga under new ownership. Members of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. Samples from the menu will be served following the ribbon cutting and tours of the restaurant will be offered.

The first 30 people in attendance will also receive a certificate for a free medium, one-topping pizza. In addition to the TACC, representatives from the Town of Ticonderoga will participate in the event.

“We are excited to bring Olive’s Ti Pi to the Ticonderoga area. Our goal is to provide quality food in a comfortable atmosphere for all to enjoy,” said Olivia Harrison, manager of Olive’s Ti Pi.

The Italian restaurant is located at 24 Wayne Ave. in Ticonderoga and is owned and operated by Harrison and her father, Mark Harrison.

“Olivia and her team have been working very hard on renovations, cleaning and menu planning. Her family is working with the community to make the Ticonderoga area an exceptional place to live, work and visit,” said Matthew Courtright, TACC president and CEO.

Follow Olive’s Ti Pi on Facebook or call 518-503-5084 to stay up to date on news, specials and more. For more information on the grand reopening and ribbon cutting celebration, contact the TACC at 518-585-6619, visit ticonderogany.com or the TACC Facebook page.