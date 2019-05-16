One dead, one injured after fall from roof

CHESTER | Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence in the Town of Chester for a male who had fallen from a roof while removing the existing shingles May 8.

The victim was identified as Gary Bogdan, 55, from Hadley. Bogdan and his family had recently purchased the two-story Cape Cod style home that had sat dormant and unfinished for 27 years. Gary Bogdan and his 27-year-old nephew, Adam Bogdan, of Broadalbin, were scraping off the roof shingles while standing on a plank that was anchored into the roof.

Police said it appeared that while scraping off the roof shingles, Gary Bogdan may have struck the bracket with the tool and sheared off the nails that were holding his bracket in place, causing it to dislodge and both men to fall 20 feet to the ground below.

Chestertown Fire and North Warren EMS responded to the scene and attempted resuscitation efforts on Gary Bogdan, but he was declared dead at the site. Adam Bogdan sustained an injury to his arm and possible internal injuries. He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Warrensburg EMS. The investigation is being conducted by Investigator Lail of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit.