OneWorkSource Centers Working for the North Country

PLATTSBURGH | Since the state of New York declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic last week, hundreds of local businesses have shut their door and thousands of workers in the North Country are finding themselves unemployed.

The North Country’s OneWorkSource Centers located in Plattsburgh, Elizabethtown, Malone, and Indian Lake are responding to the crisis by providing services remotely by connecting people to jobs and encouraging them through the unemployment process.

“Our partners, which includes NYS Dept. of Labor, Clinton County Training & Employment Association, CV-TEC, FEH-BOCES, and others are taking phone calls and responding to e-mails,” said Sylvie Nelson, Executive Director at the North Country Workforce Development Board (NCWDB), the organization overseeing service delivery at the OneWorkSource Centers. “Agencies’ staff are able to inform customers about jobs still available out there, information about online training opportunities as well as encourage people through the unemployment process.”

It is important for individuals to remain patient when filing for unemployment insurance as the NYS Dept. of Labor’s toll-free number and website are overwhelmed by the increased number of New Yorkers filing for unemployment benefits.

“NYS Dept. of Labor has increased their toll-free number’s operating hours to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. People who call after the normal business hours often are able to reach someone faster,” Nelson said. “Additionally, people can also file using the NYS Dept. of Labor’s website and accessing it outside normal business hours at www.labor.ny.gov.”

The OneWorkSource Center’s website has a COVID-19 Resource Page where individuals can access information such as how to file for unemployment, how to access the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) information for their emergency loan program to small businesses, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters.

Additionally, the page lists local jobs available immediately, which can help people who are temporarily laid-off earn more than what they qualify to receive through their unemployment insurance benefits.

The COVID-19 Resource Page can be accessed at www.oneworksource.com.