OptumFitness Program may come to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh’s Common Council has voted to integrate the OptumHealth Fitness Passport Program into Plattsburgh. The fitness system, which costs nothing extra for those with gym memberships, tracks the amount of times and people who go to the gym.

The amount of people, and number of times they go during the week/month, determines a rebate the city will receive. The cost to the city is a payment to track current activity and send in gym data. The data has already been tracked automatically, according to council. All that needs to be done is collect it and send it in; the cost of the charge wasn’t specified.

The idea of the program is to motivate residents of the town or city participating to work out at the gym more, as it will benefit the city as a whole.

“It’s essentially a program whereby the usage of the city gym lights membership is tracked by this fitness passport program,” Director of Community Development Matthew Miller said during the meeting. “The more people who use the gym on a regular basis, the city gets rewarded with essentially a rebate for the people who use the gym more than once a month or once a week.”

A couple of members on the council were skeptical, as there is no clear financial motive for the company. The OptumHealth Fitness Passport Program passed on a majority vote.