Ovalle joins Sun Community News & Printing

ELIZABETHTOWN | Sun Community News & Printing has added to its growing news team. Nathan Ovalle has joined the organization as managing editor.

Ovalle will work with the team of reporters to assist with story development, writing and editing. He will also guide the editorial department direction as Sun Community News & Printing continues to grow. In this role, Ovalle will be able to use his talent as a features writer and editor to develop articles that showcase unique and interesting people, events and stories along with breaking news from throughout the region.

Ovalle brings a great deal of experience and expertise to Sun Community News & Printing. After getting his start downstate as a sports reporter, he has spent close to 20 years in newsrooms, 14 of those as an editor. Most recently, he was features editor for a newspaper within the local region. In addition to his editorial expertise, he has been responsible for page design, photo and video acquisition and social media management of various news outlets.

“I’m thrilled to be joining this growing organization,” Ovalle said. “The paper is deeply committed to serving the communities I grew up in and have lived in for 34 years of my life.

“I look forward to assisting reporters and developing stories from our region. I’m also excited to be directly involved with the local sports scene again.”

According to Publisher Dan Alexander, expanding its news reporting team will allow Sun Community News & Printing the ability to share even more news and information with the community.

“Sun Community News takes its role as the local, community-based newspaper and information source very seriously,” he said. “Our reporters are focused on providing news that directly affects families, businesses and other organizations within the region.

“We know that Nate will support and enhance our current level of editorial excellence — we all look forward to working with him.”

Ovalle is the reigning award winner for Distinguished Feature Writing from the New York Publishers Association. His editing, writing, headline writing, layout and design skills have also been honored by the Associated Press, New York Press Association, Local Media Association, National Newspaper Association and New England Outdoor Writers Association.

Ovalle earned a Regents diploma from Saranac High School, where he won Section VII titles in soccer, basketball and baseball.

He attended the State University of New York (SUNY) at Cortland where he was a physical education then communications major. He graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication with a minor in broadcast management.

Ovalle resides in Plattsburgh, where he volunteers his time coaching youth baseball during summers.

Contact him at 518-873-6368 or nate@suncommunitynews.com.

Follow him on Twitter at @EditorNate.