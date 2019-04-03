P’burgh nets Canadian hybrid energy company

PLATTSBURGH | A Montreal-based green energy company is putting down roots in Plattsburgh.

The Clinton County Legislature last week authorized a five-year lease agreement with Novacab, a Canadian company that deals in hybrid energy storage technology.

The company’s lease term begins May 1.

“This is an important milestone in the deployment of our innovative technologies in New York state and abroad,” Novacab Founder Stephane Bilodeau said in a statement. “This achievement is the result of a huge endeavor done by our team with the help of many collaborators.”

NEW JOBS

Novacab is expected to bring 32 new jobs to the area and invest $1.5 million in the build-out of its new facility here, a building on campus at Plattsburgh International Airport (PIA).

Empire State Development (ESD) has sweetened the deal by agreeing to provide the company with up to $225,000 in tax credits through the Excelsior Jobs Program based on the company’s performance.

State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said that the announcement of the company’s decision to open a facility in Plattsburgh signals a strong local economy.

“Novacab’s decision to locate their new facility in Plattsburgh once again demonstrates the strength of our region’s economy through cross-border trade coupled with skilled good-paying jobs,” he said in a statement. “The North Country is dedicated to creating stable jobs in manufacturing, trade and energy production, which will not only create opportunities for future generations to remain in the region, but will create a strong economy for the many hardworking families that call the North Country home.”

STATE FUNDING PLAYS ROLE

The company plans to move into a 30,740-square-foot building on Connecticut Road.

The building was recently renovated as part of a $42.9 million overhaul of the airport’s terminal and campus, funded in large part by $38.1 million from Empire State Development (ESD).

“Novacab’s expansion reflects the state’s strategic investments at Plattsburgh International Airport and builds on our economic development efforts to attract new jobs and new businesses to the North Country,” ESD President Howard Zemsky said in a statement.

Legislator Harry McManus (Area 1), chairman of the Clinton County Legislature, said that the county would not have been able to attract a tenant for the building without the financial help provided by ESD.

“Our ability to lease this building would not have been possible without the grant and renovations at Building 2774,” McManus said.

After taxes, the county will net $125,000 per year in additional revenue from the lease, according to Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), who serves as chairman of the Plattsburgh International Airport Committee.

“This is something that we’ve been planning for a long time, and the revenue from the lease will help defray some of the airport costs,” McManus said.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Novacab, which will strengthen our manufacturing sector and economic development efforts in Clinton County.”

GREEN ENERGY

In addition to the state tax credits, Novacab will receive 76 kilowatts of cheap power through ReCharge NY.

NYSERDA, the New York State Energy Research Development Authority, is contracting with the company to develop technology that could be used to store energy for use on electric buses.

Novacab is known for its green energy systems, which generate and store electricity from heat.

“The thermal storage technology will reduce pressure on the grid, help the environment and save money, making this announcement all the more exciting,” state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said in a statement.

According to ESD, Novacab’s units can also be used in long-haul trucks and tractor trailers.

These units allow the vehicles to store power for heating and cooling without needing an engine or a generator, thereby reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

“Advancing the adoption of new clean energy technologies, including energy storage, is critical to building the electric grid of the future and achieving Governor Cuomo’s nation-leading climate and clean energy goals,” NYSERDA President Alicia Barton said in a statement.

Hall said that Novacab’s expansion into Plattsburgh is just the beginning for development on campus at PIA.

“I think this is a start in the right direction,” Hall told The Sun. “This is just one company. If they do well, which I think they will, we’ll bring in others.”