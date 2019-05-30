P.O.W.-M.I.A. ceremony set for Sunday

× Expand Image provided

LAKE GEORGE | The 50th-annual service atop Prospect Mountain to honor U.S. soldiers missing in action and prisoners of war is to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, and all are invited to participate.

This event annually draws several hundred veterans, former P.O.W.s and other area citizens. There’s no charge for people to travel up Prospect Mountain Highway to attend.

Organizer of the event is Gene Pierce of Warrensburg, former regional commander of the American Legion and present adjutant of Legion post 446 in Warrensburg.

Guest speaker is Lt. General Stephen Olmstead, retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, who is a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Drug Policy and Enforcement and former director of the Department of Defense Task Force on Drug Enforcement.

“It’s important for all Americans to remember those soldiers who are still missing or were prisoners of war,” he said.

Various patriotic motorcycle groups annually participate in the ceremony, including the American Legion Riders and a regional chapter of the Patriot Guard, which year after year has provided a color guard for the event alongside area American Legion and V.F.W. groups.

The rain location for the ceremony is the Lake George American Legion post on state Route 9L northeast of state Route 9. The legion post will also likely be holding an informal gathering after the conclusion of the ceremony.