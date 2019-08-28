Paid-parking petition submitted to PPAC

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris The PPAC meets to discuss the Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, as well as additional parking in downtown, and make recommendations to the city council. Committee member Kathleen Mahoney-Myers handed over her petition to put off metered parking downtown.

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee (PPAC) member Kathleen Mahoney-Myers presented her paid parking petition at the latest PPAC meeting on Aug. 13.

The petition, which was started at the end of June, is asking the city council to hold off on metered parking in downtown until the DRI projects are finished. That way, the city is able to see how the infrastructure changes affect the area and can structure paid parking around that. The petition currently has a little over 1,000 signatures of downtown business owners who believe the implementation of metered parking before the projects are finished wouldn’t be the best thing for the city.

“Metered parking is going to significantly affect the quality of life for downtown residents and finances of downtown businesses,” Myers noted on the petition. “We’re asking especially while downtown is under so many changes, the parking changes in particular, the Durkee Street Lot shifting, being replaced, it’s just a period of a lot of upheaval downtown. Perhaps it would be wiser to hold off on implementing metered parking until we knew better how downtown was going to be affected by the shifting change and the infrastructure.”

Since the petition was started, the parking projects downtown have shifted dramatically. The common council made many changes to the original plans based on recommendations by the PPAC. The petition was generic and covered metered parking across all of downtown, however, that’s not the case anymore. The PPAC chose a company to provide kiosks for off-street parking in downtown, while off-street parking is currently being discussed. The PPAC is still discussing the idea of permits for people who park downtown long term.

The next PPAC meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12.

According to the PPAC, one of the reasons the meeting is being pushed off for so long is because “many of the future recommendations of the PPAC shall be dependent upon the results of the GEIS currently being prepared for various downtown development projects and which is not expected to be completed until December of 2019.”