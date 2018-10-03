Panelists tackle hard questions ahead of merger vote

× Panelists share a moment at the Depot Theatre in Westport on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Photo by DJ Alexander

WESTPORT | Civility and honest introspection took center stage last Tuesday at a merger forum to discuss whether Elizabethtown-Lewis Central and Westport Central schools should form a new, centralized school district.

Panel discussion tackled hard questions and concerns with thoughtful discourse ahead of a non-binding poll that will pose the question in residents in three towns on Oct. 9.

Start-up questions scrolled across a panel of five area residents, each with children who are or have attended Westport or ELCS.

Opening questions evaluated how panelists view a school as a center of community and whether the status quo with ongoing cuts to staff and programs is tenable.

Moderators were Sun Managing Editor Pete DeMola and Publisher Dan Alexander Sr.

Volunteer panelists included two local business owners that live and grew up in Elizabethtown: Jeff Allott, with three children graduated from ELCS, as he had, and Ryan Hathaway, who attended ELCS and whose wife teaches in WCS where their young children are or will attend school.

Heather Reynolds and Nicky Sudduth-Westover are both working mothers raising a family with children in school at WCS. Sudduth-Westover is the fourth generation of her family to attend Westport schools.

The panel included an experienced school administrator, Dr. Robert Bradley, whose daughter works for both school districts and whose son-in-law teaches at Westport. His grandchildren attend school in WCS.

EDUCATION AND ECONOMICS

A prevailing concern in merger discussion, DeMola said, is that any shift in school location could have an adverse economic impact to the communities.

“Are schools an economic driver or is the main purpose to educate students?” DeMola asked.

Both, said Allott.

“I look at (economics) as community vitality and there are lots of different branches _ one of the largest branches is school system and how functional it is,” he said.

People looking to move and put down roots in a new town often base decisions on programs available in the local school district, Allott said.

Reynolds suggested that a more robust school system would attract more families and businesses to the community.

Hathaway said if you look at U.S. Census data in Essex County, communities showing strongest growth in recent years do not have any school building, namely Jay, Wilmington and Lewis.

“All of which have grown between 6 and 10 percent for the last eight years,” Hathaway said.

The main attractor for economic growth, he suggested, is that “kids have access to a higher quality of education regardless of where the building is located.”

Sudduth-Westover expressed a concern held by many opponents of the merger.

“A driving force for a lot of people here in Westport is the school, so ... if we lost our school (in the center of town) completely, I think it would have an economic impact on our area, on our town.”

A school is also a major employer for the community, Bradley agreed, but it draws from a regional workforce and in that way brings more people to a business sector.

The central question, Bradley said, is, “What kind of school do we want to have, what kind of vision do we have for that school going forward?”

‘I WANT BETTER’

Programming cuts in the past decade mark a formidable page in the final merger report.

“When it comes to programming, at present, are you comfortable with the status quo?” DeMola asked the panel.

“A huge no,” Reynolds said. “I had been.”

Recent cuts at Westport have resulted in one physical education teacher for K-12 and one social studies teacher for 7-12, which she said was problematic.

“I’m not willing to let that happen even more next year with the projection being that two to five teaching positions could be cut again,” she said. “I don’t feel like that’s giving our kids the same education that Westport kids before us have had. I want better. I want better for our school district, I want better for my children.”

Hathaway said what he is looking for is not necessarily what schools here had in the past, “but what we can we do to create a better educational environment to retain some people in the area.”

Hathaway said communities could leverage a merger to create programming that helps students move into jobs at major employers like International Paper and Nova Bus.

Maybe, he said, a combined school with added resources could provide expanded regents degrees in Math and STEM area programs, “and start filling positions locally.”

Sudduth-Westover said she is also not comfortable with the status quo.

While the merger study suggests opportunity to rebuild curriculum and add programs, “I’m just hoping that that is a reality,” she said.

Bradley pointed out that some school cuts have occurred in basic supports for students.

“Basic supports need to be in place as well as providing more opportunities for students.”

Allott, too, is unhappy with the status quo.

“I like the idea Ryan (Hathaway) threw out with industry-specific programming to take on the role of educating our kids to better prepare them to stay in the area. The idea of pre-engineering courses also would be wonderful, if that’s all we get out of a merger.”

‘LEAP OF FAITH’

Well-paced Sun editorial questions and concerns pulled from the audience written on index cards returned repeatedly to a central point: the future of any merger is up to the citizens of three towns and how they see education for their children.

Consensus from the panel seemed to move past status quo cuts and fiscal hardship toward establishing a sustainable, well-rounded educational system.

Hathaway said ideas raised by merger opponents to add tuition options for students outside the district or build exchange student programs are great solutions that apply with or without a merger.

“Stepping into the unknown, we have to trust we are going to have each other’s best interests at heart,” Hathaway said.

Sudduth-Westover said the merger study final report skims over sustainability, particularly with regard to what would happen to empty buildings in the middle of each town if a new school is built at some point in the next decade.

“I wish there was a way to find some answers,” she said. “I’m not so sure that even if we merge, we’re not kicking the can down the road 10 or 20 years.”

Allott said the information he would like to see has to do with assurances.

“Assurances that perceived benefits of a merger become reality. Yeah, a crystal ball would be very helpful.”

Reynolds agreed that the merger would be a leap of faith.

It would not, she said, guarantee better financial or academic outcomes.

“That is up to us,” Reynolds said.

“It will take all of us ... making sure we are pushed to make a better district.”

That “crystal ball” might exist in skillful communication and planning.

With tax levy increases individual district face in the years ahead, Bradley said incentive aid from a merger could be applied to identify that sustainable future.

“The new board would be well-advised to work with someone to make a long-range plan,” he said.

“A plan that is going to sustain (a new district) for a number of years.”

Hathaway said he had spoken with administrators in several merged districts.

All were able to lower or stabilize taxes, Hathaway said, though in different steps.

“We all have a big decision to make in the next couple weeks,” Sudduth-Westover mused, suggesting taxpayers shouldn’t view a merger as a way to save money.

“There is no guarantee with any of it. Every single one of us needs to stay apprised of what’s going on in our school districts. We don’t get a second vote on this if it’s passed,” Sudduth-Westover said.

Bradley pointed out that children are generally more resilient and adaptable than adults.

And he recognized the long-term, historical attachments residents have to their schools, identity and their buildings.

What has changed, he said, is methods to achieve long-term sustainablity.

And the merger, Bradley said, provides an opportunity for these communities to “build something special and outstanding.”

TOUGH BUDGETS

School administrators added their thoughts and answered questions.

Westport Central School Interim Superintendent and Principal Josh Meyers said sustainability is the key concern for the future of education here, and a merger could provide a 20 to 30-year opportunity to put a plan in motion.

Next year, Meyers said, WCS will have to find an additional $295,000 to open the school next year.

That could mean eliminating more staff.

ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne said the school is faced with adjusting for revenue decreases of around 3 percent with costs going up 4 percent next year.

“We already know that we have to find a potential $300,000 in reductions or use fund balance,” Osborne said.

Projected spending facts and figures will be part of the discussion in two merger discussion sessions at the schools next week.

A forum will be held Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the Donald Huntley gym at ELCS.

A forum in Westport is set for Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Westport school auditorium.

Both will give residents a chance to ask questions or raise concerns.

VOTE DATE: OCT. 9

In Westport, the advisory referendum will take place in the hallway outside of the Bulles Auditorium at Westport Central School, Oct. 9 from 12 to 8 p.m. Absentee ballot information can be obtained through District Clerk Jana Atwell at 962-8244.

At ELCS, the advisory referendum will take place in the school’s conference room Oct. 9, from 12 to 8 p.m.

The non-binding “straw poll” is designed to gauge community support for centralization.

If the measure is approved in each school district, a formal binding referendum vote would be scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

If the measure is voted down in either district or in both, the merger discussion ends and cannot be revisited for one year and one day.

The Merger Forum at Depot Theatre was live-cast via Facebook. The entire 2.5 hour event gained over 2,000 views and can be watched on The Sun’s Facebook page.