Panera Bread eyes new location

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Plattsburgh's Panera Bread may move from Consumer Square to a standalone location on Route 3.

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh’s lone Panera Bread is looking to open a standalone location on Route 3.

The Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board weighed a site plan from the company’s engineering firm, RMS, at a meeting last week. The board approved the preliminary plan.

Preliminary site plans show that the company is seeking to construct a 4,490-square-foot building, complete with a drive-thru lane, at 408 state Route 3 — where Champlain Valley Veterinary Services is currently located.

The vet’s office is slated for demolition. According to Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, the business plans to relocate to the former Viking Ski N’ Cycle building at 453 state Route 3. The Viking shop recently moved roughly 1.5 miles west to 770 state Route 3.

It’s unclear why Panera Bread is opting to open a standalone location, when the restaurant is looking to open its new location, and what beyond a drive-thru lane the new outpost would offer that its current location in Consumer Square does not. Panera Bread did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.

The new development is not expected to have any impacts on, or require any changes to, the intersection at Consumer Square.

An assessment and study of traffic at that intersection prior to Chick-fil-A being built last year accounted for both Chick-fil-A and another restaurant at that location.

According to Town of Plattsburgh Senior Planner Trevor Cole, Panera Bread’s representatives will need to provide revised plans to the planning department before moving into the construction phase.

“Once the project provides suitable revised plans to the planning department, they will be able to request building permits from the codes department,” he said.