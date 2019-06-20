Parking nixed on Route 73

× Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte The lot was nearly full in a photo taken in May 2019 at the Giant Mountain trailhead. The parking lot had not even hit peak season, where many vehicles have, in the past, been found parked on Route 73 shoulders, posing hazards to traffic.

KEENE | This past Father’s Day weekend, the Department of Environmental Conservation began a no-parking policy on Route 73 stretching from Keene to Lake Placid, at highly popular and overrun trail heads to several locations. Those parking locations include but are not limited to several popular trails such as: Cascade Mountain trailhead, Giant Mountain trailhead and Chapel Pond.

NO PARKING IN EFFECT

The no-parking issuance was born from the recent dangers posed by the excessive overcrowding at these beloved trails and the inadequate parking accommodations. The influx of tourists gathering at the hiking trails has led to hazardous roadside parking that has stretched for a mile or so in either direction. This is on top of already narrow two-lane roadways, with sharp curves and hills that can be blind to drivers, and pose threat of injury or worse. The parking debacle also raises concern of over-usage of areas that are valued for their remote beauty and reserves of nature.

CONSTRUCTION ADDS TO DILEMMA

Shutdown of parking at The Gardens Trailhead in Keene for the summer season, due to the Johns Brook Bridge replacement and construction, has also added to the parking issue this summer. Those hikers are seeking the next best hiking area, which are often the most used trails of the area, while many trails go unused and unnoticed.

The proposed solution to alleviate parking concerns and possibly reroute hikers to unused territories has been to seek out use of the Essex County shuttle buses that do routes passing by these areas for hikers as well as local travel.

“DEC approached the county DPW and I think, ORDA, for extending existing routes from Lake Placid to Keene,” Town of Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said. “Possibly adding some routes to serve those areas for the summer season. It’s merely in the planning stages, with exploratory meetings, but DEC needs to bring everyone together. Maybe incorporate the Adirondack Mountain Club, too.”

“We’ve invited Bob Stegman, of DEC in Raybrook, to come have a talk and come up with a conclusion. We need to connect the different pieces of the puzzle,” Wilson continued.

“We’ve got all these hikers that are going to go ‘Where do I go?’ and with the policy in place, we have gotten some help from Paul Smith’s College. They’re going to serve as ‘Front Country Stewards,’ based on the 46ers as a model, and encourage hikers to take a shuttle, or give instructions of another place where hikers can have an excellent hike.”

Meanwhile, the no-parking policy is in place but the plan for rerouting hiking tourists is still not decided and the summer season has begun.

“We’re potentially losing 200 to 300 hikers with parking issues in a day. We know Cascade can be a snarl. We need to show these tourists what else the High Peaks and the surrounding areas have to offer,” Wilson said.