Parking protesters converge outside Plattsburgh City Hall

PLATTSBURGH | A group of residents took to City Hall last week to protest the pending redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot.

The group of roughly a dozen protesters argued that by eliminating the public parking there, some 289 spaces, it would impact downtown businesses and impose new burdens on people that live and shop nearby.

“I think we should be working toward increasing parking spaces, not decreasing spaces,” said Jonathan Schneiderman, Plattsburgh Raymond James branch manager. “I’m all for development of downtown. I want to be downtown. But it has to be convenient for my employees and my clients.”

The Durkee redevelopment is a $4.1 million piece of the city’s $10 million state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Prime Plattsburgh LLC has been chosen as the developer, and is slated to invest more than $20 million into the riverfront property to convert the lot into a mixed-use building with market-rate apartments and new commercial storefronts.

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

City officials continue to discuss ways to potentially replace the 289 spaces that will be displaced when the lot is redeveloped.

Last year, the Common Council authorized the $500,000 purchase of the Glens Falls National Bank property on Margaret Street with the intent to demolish the structure and replace parking there.

Clinton County officials, including Deputy County Administrator and Planning Director Rodney Brown, are collaborating with the city to hash out plans to convert a section of Court Street into a travel lane between the county and city parking lots, which would each be expanded.

And a city parking committee continues to meet monthly to work on other options, including the implementation of a possible paid parking regime to encourage greater turnover.

But some residents remain unconvinced that any of the proposed plans will adequately alleviate parking issues.

“I hope they change their mind about the parking lot,” Siobhan Patnode, who works at the Frank Zappala law office, said on the City Hall steps last week.

“I think we’re better off leaving it as it is,” she said.

Other protesters also questioned whether the development may spur further safety or congestion problems.

“It’s not just a number of spots issue, it’s an egress issue,” Schneiderman told Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) following the council meeting last week.

“The congestion there is already bad. It’s only going to get worse.”

COUNCIL RESPONDS

In a joint statement, the Common Council said that there is strong support for the “thoughtful redevelopment” of the Durkee Street lot.

“In addition to improving the tax base, it will bring in dozens of young professionals, retirees, and families to live, work, eat, and shop in our downtown,” the statement read. “But for some, change isn’t easy. We hope those that oppose this project recognize that (the) council makes decisions within the context of our responsibility to make Plattsburgh economically viable, sustainable, and affordable.”

The council argued that bringing new residents to the area “will mean new patrons who won’t need parking spaces when they patronize downtown businesses,” and a riverfront pathway open to the public separating the development from the Saranac River “will afford views that have never been available to the public at that location.”

“The city is planning alternate parking, and plans will be in place before the developers break ground,” they wrote. “Why insist on preserving a lot situated on prime real estate — not the highest and best purpose for 3.5 acres of prime, undeveloped potential?”

Armstrong has proposed a public forum be held so residents can have their say on the Durkee Street lot redevelopment.

In the meantime, residents and members of the local advocacy group Strong Towns Plattsburgh have said that they will return to the City Hall steps every Thursday to make their voices heard.