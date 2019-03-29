Partners in Ti

× Expand Photo provided Street festivals are among the projects of the Montcalm Street Partnership.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP) has outlined an ambitious agenda for 2019, which includes festivals, art auctions and beautification projects for downtown, according to the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Matthew Courtright.

The TMSP is a group of volunteers who in coordination with their partners possess the skills and resources to create a positive future for downtown Ticonderoga. Courtright said the organization is also looking for people who would be interested in participating, either by serving on committees or helping at events.

“We’re trying to grow the number of people in each of the committees,” Courtright said. “We need people with new ideas and new connections, but we also need boots on the ground” at the events.

Courtright said 2018 was a year of continued growth for TMSP in preparing for a variety of events and projects, planning and organizing for future projects and initiatives, as well as working closely with community partners for the betterment of Ticonderoga and specifically their mission of downtown Ticonderoga.

“This is a fantastic group of people, who are all dedicated to Ticonderoga,” he said.

The goals of the group are economic and historical promotion of downtown, but also to give local residents events that are entertaining and family friendly.

RECENT PROJECTS

According to a chamber fact sheet, recent projects in coordination with partner organizations include improvements to town parking areas, streetscape improvements on Montcalm Street, flower boxes and plantings on Montcalm Street, Annual Street Art Project, placement of additional garbage cans on Montcalm Street, hosting of a Downtown Business Forum, enhancement to Welcome Sign on Wicker Street, an update of the Streetscape Plan, adding fireworks to the Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival, assistance in the location selection of new mural that was created by Emily Pike and assistance with downtown Ticonderoga grand openings and ribbon cuttings.

TMSP also plans and implements annual events in coordination with their partners including: Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival, Community Clean-Up Day/Beautification Week, Best 4th In The North Celebration, StreetFest, Street Art Auction, and HalloweenFest. In 2018, FallFest was added to the annual event lineup. TMSP also participates regularly in local shopping and dining events as well hosts a number of fundraising events for their committees and projects throughout the year.

The group’s events and dates for this year are as follows:

Beautification Week/Clean Up Days and Student Give Back Day: May 6-12

Best 4th In The North: July 1–4

StreetFest: July 27

Street Art Auction: Aug. 15

HalloweenFest: Oct. 25-31 (Business Trick or Treating on October 31)

Look for details to be announced on all of the above events.

FUTURE PROJECTS

Future projects include additional benches and garbage cans on Montcalm Street; streetscape projects and initiatives; historical wooden sculptures; focus on key areas of the Streetscape Master Plan; placement of a welcome sign near the information booth; installation of 3-hour parking signs; and an array of Montcalm Street enhancements and beautification projects.

TMSP is structured with an executive committee and board of directors, with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce serving as the TMSP coordinator through a contractual partnership. Its committees include promotions, StreetFest, design and the Best 4th In The North.

TMSP board members, committee chairs, and committee members are all volunteers.

Board members include John Bartlett, Debbie Barber, Joyce Cooper, Robert Dedrick, Leslie Midgley, Darlene Treadway, Ken Engler, Dawn Titus, Chattie VanWert, Portia Burke and James Cawley. Additional board members are to be announced. Ex-officio board members include Maria Tedford from PRIDE of Ticonderoga and Supervisor Joe Giordano from the Town of Ticonderoga.

For more information on the TMSP including projects, events, news, or serving on a committee, please contact TMSP by calling 518-585-6619, email tmsp@timainstreet.org, or visittimainstreet.org.

Donations to support the TMSP and their efforts to enhance and revitalize downtown Ticonderoga are tax deductible. Donations can be mailed to: TMSP, P.O. Box 379, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.