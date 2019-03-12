Passing the small-business torch

× Expand Photo provided On Jan. 14, Center for Businesses in Transition community liaisons and other community leaders gathered at the ANCA office in Saranac Lake to brainstorm ways they can work together in the coming year. Left to right: Danielle Delaini, RaChelle Martz, Christy Wilt, Matthew Courtright, Molly Bechard, Angela Smith, Mike Besaw, Brittany Davis, Kelsey O’Shea, Dan Kelleher and Russ Kinyon.

TICONDEROGA | The Adirondacks treasures its mom and pop businesses, but when mom and/or pop decide to call it a career and hang out a “for sale” sign, the business, no matter how cherished it has been in the community, doesn’t always survive.

That leads not just to lost commerce, but to empty buildings that, without upkeep, decay into an empty eyesore.

To combat this problem, the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) has introduced the Center for Business in Transition, which is designed to unite retiring entrepreneurs with budding entrepreneurs who are interested in stepping into a viable business.

Partners in the program met at the ANCA office in Saranac Lake Jan. 14 and announced a slate of community liaisons, a monthly workshop series and other ways the group will share insights, skills and resources to assist local businesses in transition.

The problem of orphaned businesses is not peculiar to the Adirondacks. It’s fueled by the waves of baby boomers who are leaving the workforce and, in many cases, selling their lifelong businesses to fund their retirement.

But despite its scant population, the North Country is still affected by the trend. More than 10,000 North Country businesses are owned by people nearing retirement, and over the next 10 to 15 years, these businesses will either be turned over to new owners or lost for good.

The success rate for selling a business is not high. Nationwide, according to ANCA, only 20 percent of businesses that go on the market end up being sold.

In a statement, ANCA’s Business Transition Program coordinator Danielle Delaini said, “We’re tackling a national issue with a regional approach. The talent and expertise represented within this partnership will provide outreach and education strategies that are appropriate for North Country businesses.”

More than 50 organizations and community leaders are supporting the partnership throughout the 14-county North Country region. Eight designated “community liaisons” will play a crucial role in supporting successful transitions including the following options: selling on the open market, intergenerational family transitions and conversions to a worker-ownership model.

In Essex County, the community liaisons are Matthew Courtright​ and ​Molly Bechard​ of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

“When business people come to retirement age, they don’t always have a full-fledged plan,” Courtright said. “We don’t want to see those businesses close and the buildings become vacant.”

Courtright said he’s routinely in contact with business owners who have confided that they are close to calling it a career, as well as real estate agencies that are handling business properties and younger people who are putting out feelers about running their own companies. Under the transition program, all these entities can be matched when a good fit presents itself.

“We’re pretty excited about this program,” he said. “You can’t blame people for wanting to retire, so this is a good time to start talking about the process.”

Those interested in the program can contact the Ticonderoga chamber at 518-585-6619.

The Center for Businesses in Transition will host a monthly workshop series that covers topics relevant for transitioning businesses including “Preparing to Sell Your Business,” “Transitioning to Employee Ownership,” “Intergenerational Family Transitions, Creative Solutions and Alternative Structures” and “Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Taking Over an Existing Business.”

Five morning workshops, hosted by partner organizations throughout the region, are scheduled for April through August 2019. For those who are unable to attend workshops in person, community liaisons will offer online viewing opportunities at other locations. Workshops will also be recorded so that interested business owners can view them at their convenience and as needed in the future.