Past tragedy gives new sheriff perspective

× Expand File photo Past tragedy has shaped the perspective of Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds, who took office Jan. 1.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds has an ambitious agenda.

Reynolds, who took office Jan. 1, wants to finalize a policy for school resource officers, emphasize community-based policing and continue EMT training for deputies.

And he aims to continue the St. Joseph’s-run drug treatment program at the county jail that has garnered rave reviews for its pioneering model of recovery.

As he settles into office, he believes he has a tool that will make him uniquely effective at his new job:

Empathy.

SHOCKING CRIME

Reynolds was an incoming senior at Willsboro Central in 1992 on the day his life changed.

That was when his older brother, Ronald Reynolds, smoked a joint laced with formaldehyde and went on a crime spree with his cousin. It ended with a home invasion that resulted the death of Thomas and Rita Hicks, a retired couple who lived in Essex.

Reynolds cannot remember everything about that day.

He was at home watching baseball on a hot July evening when troopers swarmed his Jersey Street home, bathing it in spotlights.

Ronald and Kelvin Curran were later apprehended in Rockland County after their stolen car ran out of gas.

Ronald, who pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder and first degree burglary, is serving 25 years to life at Franklin Correctional Facility in Malone.

“He wasn’t a bad person, but had addiction issues,” David recalled.

The future sheriff said grappling with the stigma of being related to a murder suspect was a formative experience.

He remembers going to visit Ronald in the old county jail on Court Street in Elizabethtown.

“I almost felt like the criminal going in,” Reynolds said.

Years later, after attending Clinton Community College for criminal justice, he worked alongside the same correction officers who guarded his brother before his trial.

They never treated him any differently, or acted anything but professional, he recounted.

But the stigma rubbed off, and it lingered.

PERSONAL GROWTH

Time passed and Reynolds worked his way up the ranks at the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald faded into the background until their father got sick.

A visit to his deathbed resulted in little contact between the brothers.

And then his mother passed.

Ronald was allowed to attend the funeral.

At church, David sat in the front pew with his family — his wife, Heather, and their two daughters, Grace and Claire — when Ronald was led in, clad in manacles and a prison uniform.

He took a seat between David and Grace, who was six.

She reached over and clasped the convict’s hand, a small gesture of comfort to an unknown man.

“He’s upset too,” David recalled Grace as saying.

Reynolds welled up as he recounted the story.

“It just made me realize he’s a person too,” he said. “He made a horrible decision and he’s paying for it for the rest of his life.”

The exchange led to the gradual emergence of a relationship anchored by weekly phone calls as the imprisoned inmate began to forge bonds with his nieces.

Reynolds is quick to say his brother’s actions are unforgivable.

“There were two families affected by this,” he said. “That’s how I can empathize.”

His friendship with Scott Hommes, the son of then-Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigator Henry Hommes, helped heal the wounds.

So did Pete Jacques, the then-Willsboro Central boys varsity basketball coach who gave Reynolds direction through athletics.

But it was really the late Hommes, who became sheriff in 1998, who served as a mentor and pushed him towards a career in law enforcement.

Reynolds said while he still tends to think in black and white — a common trait among law enforcement officials, he acknowledged — the experience has instilled in him a moral compass as he takes control of the department and prepares to lead it into the future.

“I treat everyone fairly and the same,” he said.