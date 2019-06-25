KEENE | Black and white decor with chandeliers — in a tent — will present an elegant backdrop for this year’s Paws Cause: Tuxedos & Tails.

The annual gala fundraiser for North Country Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NCSPCA) is unleashed at Marcy Field on July 14 with much excitement.

Wendy Beeman, chairwoman of the shelter’s board of directors said they’ve added live music to the three-hour celebration this year, along with a special four-legged guest of honor. The shelter plans to highlight how pet adoption can be wonderful even in difficult circumstances.

“Morgan and his family have a heart-warming story to share,” she said.

BORN DEAF

Photos provided Morgan Boo found his furever home in Peru. Born deaf with a congenital brain condition, he was adopted last year by the Perrys and has since gains a sister, Deja Vu, seen celebrating together on her second birthday.

But Morgan’s rescue goes to early efforts NCSPCA does to save animals from kill shelters.

“When we have room here at the shelter, our manager Pam Rock speaks with Ruin Creek in North Carolina. They are a rescue outfit that gets animals from kill shelters,” Beeman told The Sun in a recent visit at their Francis Miller Adoption Center.

“Pam takes a look at the background of the animals and then travels with staff to New Jersey to meet Ruin Creek personnel.”

A rescue in 2017 brought Harper, a mixed breed, back to Elizabethtown and she was pregnant.

“Morgan was one of her pups,” Beeman said.

Morgan was born deaf with a congenital condition, cerebellar hypoplasia, which presents externally with a small ear and a tilt to the head.

“Cerebellar hypoplasia is a condition where the brain doesn’t fully grow. The other pups in the litter were adopted,” Beeman said.

Except Morgan.

He was adopted once but came back to the shelter after the new owner found the effort too difficult.

‘COULD MEET THE CHALLENGE’

The concern with Morgan, Beeman explained, is that he was anxious and would spin around and around.

“Of course verbal commands aren’t possible, because he’s deaf. We had a trainer work with Morgan before adoption so he could learn some hand commands.”

But they needed a special family.

Then last August, enter Sharon and Patrick Perry of Peru.

“We first met Morgan Boo at the Open House,” Mrs. Perry said in a recent update written to the shelter.

“However, we went home without Morgan that sunny summer day.

“After some soul searching, we realized that not only did we feel that we could meet the challenge, but also we were actually energized and excited by it.”

Morgan went to his fur-ever home Sept. 2 last year.

Photo provided

The Perrys explained how Morgan had difficulty focusing and spent time pacing and circling.

“And he was absolutely terrified of being left alone or put in a crate.”

In about eight months, with help from local trainers and a lot of love, Morgan now responds to more than half a dozen hand signs: sit, down, come in, drop (the ball), bed and cookie, among them.

“Morgan’s favorite place to sleep is now in his crate, with the couch being a close second. Sleep position is of the extremely relaxed, upside-down and sideways fashion!” the Perrys said.

Beeman said the family added fencing to protect Morgan from any threats he cannot hear.

Morgan has also since gained a sister, Deja Vu, a 2-year-old Shiba Inu, who’s alert manner is balanced by Morgan’s lack of response to noise.

‘BLESSED’

Morgan’s inability to bark has a calming effect on his sister.

“Thanks to Morgan’s influence, Deja is learning to navigate the beeps, bells and buzzes of home life with calm confidence. They really are a match made in heaven,” the Perrys said.

“And we consider ourselves blessed to have them in our lives.”

Beeman said the Perrys recently bought their pups life jackets so they can all go kayaking together.

The adoption success is one example of how NCSPCA works with every animal to find the right family, Beeman said.

“If it doesn’t work out, we ask them to come back to us,” she said.

“We want them to find furever homes.”

NCSPCA plans to share a success story at the gala Paws Cause annually, honoring Morgan and the Perrys this year.

IF YOU GO: PAWS CAUSE

Tuxedo & Tails will be held at Marcy Field on July 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Live music features the band Annie in the Water along with a buffet dinner courtesy of the AuSable Club, a cash bar with local brews, wine and spirits, and a basket raffle.

Event sponsors this year are Whitson & Tansey law firm, Body Art Tattoo and Peak Select Properties.

Beeman said donations from these companies helped provide for the tent, equipment rentals and gala supplies.

Tuxedos & Tails tickets are $35 and are available at NCSPCA or at the tent entrance. NCSPCA is registered under shelter No. RR063 in New York state, and statistics online indicate they rescue more than 400 dogs and cats every year.

NCSPCA’s Francis Miller Adoption Center is at 7700 State Route 9N in Elizabethtown.

For more information call 518-873-5000 or reach out via email: info@ncspca.org.