PCSD floats footbridge deal

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh City School Board has made a formal offer to the City of Plattsburgh: They’ll fix the bridge, but the city must take permanent ownership when it’s done.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh City School District has made their position on the fate of the Webb Island Footbridge clear with a resolution passed this month.

The district’s Board of Education has formally offered to undertake the cost of repairing the bridge with help from state funding — if the City of Plattsburgh will agree to permanently take ownership after it’s fixed and maintain it in the future.

In exchange, the district would pay the city $50,000 in state funds.

As of Monday, the district had not yet heard back from the city about the board’s offer, according to Superintendent Jay Lebrun.

Mayor Colin Read told The Sun that the city is still at the table.

“The city remains willing to be an equal partner in maintaining the footbridge,” he said. “We understand there is some state money available to repair the current defects that forced the (school district) to close their bridge.

“It is their call whether to proceed with that.”

The Webb Island Footbridge, a pedestrian connection from the city’s South End to the local high school and SUNY Plattsburgh, has been out of commission for over a year. It was closed last November in the wake of an engineering report that deemed the bridge unsafe to use.

ULTIMATUM

This latest resolution, passed unanimously on Dec. 6, came nearly one month after the board unanimously agreed that they would not vote to repair the bridge until an agreement between the district and city was established.

The stance was essentially offered as an ultimatum: If an agreement isn’t reached, multiple board members said that they may vote to demolish the bridge.

“Given a history of difficult relations with the city, the board should be very diligent in being sure that the city will follow through on their commitment to take ownership,” board member Fred Wachtmeister said in a statement. “Absent cooperation by the city, the board should with all due haste seek a (request for proposals) for demolition.”

GAS LINE DEAL SHOT DOWN

At a special meeting this week, the Plattsburgh City School Board shot down an agreement that would have opened the doors for New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) to install a new gas pipeline.

The new pipeline, which would’ve replaced an existing one that runs along the footbridge, was slated to be placed along a Waterhouse Street property owned by the district, according to Wachtmeister.

“I think we need more clarity on the future use of the land if the line is moved there,” said board member Robert Hall Jr.

Wachtmeister took issue with the timing of the agreement, and questioned why the board had been called for an emergency meeting.

Lebrun said that the district had received a copy of the proposed easement agreement 1-2 days prior to the special meeting being held on Monday.

And the special meeting had been scheduled at the urging of NYSEG, according to Lebrun.

“NYSEG just finished a boring project in Peru, so their equipment and staff are available… they visited us late last week to see if the easement agreement could be finished and approved very quickly so that they could move from one site to the next,” he said. “That’s why we held a special meeting instead of waiting until our next regular meeting.”

Another meeting of the school board is expected to be held this week on the subject of the pipeline.