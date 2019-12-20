Penfield Pond in jeopardy

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Penfield Pond Penfield Pond is the backdrop of the Ironville historic district where electricity was first put to industrial use.

CROWN POINT | Penfield Pond is at the heart of one of the most historic places in Essex County. But the pond itself may soon be history because the dam responsible for its existence is failing and will likely have to be removed.

It’s a result no one wants, but repairing the dam is beyond the means of the Penfield Foundation that owns the pond, as well as a collection of historic buildings in Ironville. “Of course we want to save it, but then we come back to reality,” said Penfield board member Kama Ingleston, at a meeting with Crown Point and Essex County officials last week.

Of particular concern to board members is their liability should the dam fail, jeopardizing downstream communities. “It’s scary,” said foundation president and town historian Joan Hunsdon, noting that liability concerns prompted one person to leave the board, and have the rest crossing their fingers.

The Penfield dam was compromised in 2011 during Hurricane Irene, said Penfield board member Dave Hall. “Since then we’ve tried to get grants to make repairs” without success, he said. The Department of Environmental Conservation believes it needs to be removed but says the financial responsibility rests with the owners.

In an emailed statement, the state said “DEC dam safety staff noted several deficiencies during subsequent inspections that had not been remedied. In 2016, DEC declared the Penfield Pond Dam ‘unsound’ based on these recognized deficiencies. DEC is requiring action, and as the dam owner, the Penfield Foundation is responsible for determining whether the dam will be removed or fixed to meet safety standards.”

The dam would cost better than $1 million to repair, but breaching it would not be cheap, either. Even the consulting fees to determine the best path forward would be prohibitive to an organization that funds its operation selling barbecued chicken and apple pies.

But what it lacks in cash, the foundation makes up for in heart. For generations, it has poured its soul into the history of Penfield, which is where electricity was first put to industrial use nearly two centuries ago.

Penfield Pond is the scenic backdrop for the Ironville Historic District, whose properties include a museum, church, boarding house, grange hall, and a replica iron forge moved up from the old Frontier Town theme park. The lake is also popular for boating, fishing, and hiking. Losing the pond would dramatically alter the Ironville landscape.

At last week’s meeting, Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington said he would be in contact with state elected officials and agencies that might be able to provide funding. Although not optimistic that funding would be forthcoming, Harrington said the area would be excellent as a recreational area with wilderness camping.

Essex County Department of Public Works Superintendent Jim Dougan said there may be creative ways to raise money, such as from corporate foundations. He also said the dam may be worth fighting for. “If this is extremely important to your history, we need to gather around that,” he said. “It’s an off-the-wall idea, but because of your unique place in history, maybe it’s something we could take to” Tesla’s Elon Musk.

Penfield’s high-quality iron ore had magnetic properties that were goosed to create a powerful electromagnet capable of separating iron filings from crushed stone. Along with being put to work in the mills, the electromagnet became a key principle for other electrical advancements including Thomas Davenport’s electric motor. ■