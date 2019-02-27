Performers to bring blues, ‘East-African Retro-Pop’ to Adirondacks

× Expand Image provided

LAKE PLACID | Harlem-based Mwenso & the Shakes and Brooklyn-based Alsarah & the Nubatones will be the headlining performers at the 2019 Adirondack Global Arts Festival in Lake Placid March 7-9.

The Adirondack Global Arts Festival is an annual community event that was created with the purpose of promoting culturally diverse arts programming in the Adirondacks.

The Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LPCA), Reason 2 Smile, John Brown Lives!, ROOST, Adirondack Film Society and Adirondack Diversity Initiative have collaborated to bring this festival to the communities of the Adirondacks.

The festival will kick off Thursday evening, March 7, with a screening of the Academy Award nominated, Japanese film “Shoplifters” at LPCA at 7 p.m. Lake Placid’s AKI Sushi is offering 10 percent off a dinner March 6 or 7 to those who buy tickets early.

Friday night events will bring music to Lake Placid for all ages. From 3-5 p.m., The Beat Authority will live broadcast at Lake Placid Pub and Brewery. From 3:30–5 p.m., Michael Mwenso is offering a free blues and swing workshop for kids at LPCA. Then headliners Mwenso & the Shakes take over at 7 p.m.

A variety of workshops, including Tabla Indian drumming, family yoga, beer tasting and Flamenco dance, will be offered at LPCA Saturday. An international indoor street fair starts at 2 p.m. offering Kenyan goods, Indian food, face painting, street performances and kids’ games along with much more.

The day will end with the evening performance by headliners Alsarah & the Nubatones with their “East-African Retro-Pop” at 7 p.m. Tickets for the workshops and concerts can be found at lakeplacidarts.org or by calling the LPCA Box Office at 518-523-2512.

To learn more about this festival and view the full schedule of events, visit adkglobalartsfest.org or the Facebook page. For more information, email Tammy Loewy, co-organizer of the event, at adkglobalartsfest@gmail.com.