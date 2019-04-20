Personal touch in digital age

Photo provided Chamber officials Matt Courtright and Molly Bechard will lead a team that will be paying visits to local businesses April 23.

TICONDEROGA | In an increasingly technological age, a personal touch can be a big deal. So on Tuesday, April 23, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will continue a nine-year tradition of hand delivering member plaques to its supporters.

Known as Chamber Day, “It’s about personally touching base with them in a digital world,” TACC president and CEO Matthew Courtright said.

The chamber’s staff, board members, ambassadors and volunteers will spend the day ferrying plaques and taking the opportunity to remind members of the benefits that come with belonging to TACC.

“We want to interact with as many members as we can,” Courtright said, adding that member plaques will be mailed to those who are out of the area or unavailable Tuesday.

The job will keep chamber representatives busy. Courtright said that when he and Molly Bechard, visitor and member service manager, came to the chamber at about the same time in 2010 there were 140 members. Today, membership stands at 268.

Courtright said the Chamber Day meet-and-greets will largely be “upbeat and positive,” but representatives are also willing to field questions and concerns. “It’s more one-on-one attention,” he said.

Chamber Day is also an opportunity to thank them for their continued support and dedication to the chamber and the community as a whole.

“We are truly honored to serve, market and promote our members and the entire Ticonderoga area,” Courtright said. “We work hard each and every day to ensure we are living our mission and tagline, as well as striving to reach our vision, goals and objectives.”

According to a news release, chamber members receive an array of benefits including marketing, promotion, publicity and exposure through listings on the chamber’s website and printed business directory, member referrals, business referrals, business support, services, access to trainings and seminars, marketing and networking opportunities, a listing on the Lake Champlain Regional website and marketing opportunities via eVision Digital Marketing/Ticonderoga360.

In addition to the benefits offered by the chamber, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce members become associate members of the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh, which gives them access to a commerce card discount program, health insurance administrator and energy savings eligibility.