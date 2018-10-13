Peru ‘Octoberfest’ returns for eighth year

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided The eighth annual Peru Octoberfest Half Marathon, in memory of Robert Hamilton, a beloved businessman who passed away in 2011, returns Oct. 20. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

PERU | When times were hard, he was always there.

A local businessman known for his gracious presence in tough times, Robert Hamilton, will be remembered next weekend with the return of the eighth annual Peru Octoberfest Half Marathon.

Hamilton presided over three funeral homes throughout the county: one in Peru, Keeseville and Mooers.

“He was very tough, very loving and he’d give the shirt off of his back to anyone,” his daughter, Ruth Hamilton LeClair, told The Sun.

Being in the funeral business meant working with grieving families, emotions always running high.

“He made people feel at home,” she said.

Hamilton lived a happy life — he loved spending his time outdoors, whether it be on a campsite or along the shores of Lake Champlain.

He was 61 when he was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a lung disease that, according to the American Lung Association, proves fatal to many within 3-5 years of diagnosis.

It’s difficult to diagnose — the symptoms closely mirror that of pneumonia and COPD, LeClair said.

There’s also no cure, she said, the only remedy a lung transplant.

“The year I was putting (the Octoberfest Half Marathon) together, my father received a lung transplant in Pittsburgh,” said LeClair. But there were complications with the transplant, and January of 2011, he passed away. He was 64.

“He never got to experience the race with us, but we’ve kept it going in his memory,” she said.

The Octoberfest Half Marathon returns for its eighth year on Oct. 20.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, an nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people diagnosed with the disease and researching effective treatments.

“With the (Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation) we found help and guidance,” she said. “They did so much for us.”

The marathon starts at the Peru Fire Department at 9 a.m. On site there will be a variety of activities, including a silent auction and bounce house for children. Registration ranges from $35-60 per person.

To learn more about the race, visit runoctoberfest.com.