Peru faces fines for lack of dangerous-dog housing

The Town of Peru is facing a state fine for being in noncompliance with a state Ag and Markets law.

PERU | Peru is facing state fines for failing to comply with a law that requires municipalities to contract with shelters that have the ability to house all dogs — including those deemed dangerous in court.

The Town of Peru is in danger of being fined by the state because they contract with Elmore SPCA for boarding services.

According to Peru Dog Control Officer Dave Drollette, Elmore doesn’t have the infrastructure in place to adequately quarantine dangerous dogs.

“We have no place to take (dangerous dogs) unless we take them to Malone,” Drollette said.

The town is now faced with a decision: Contract with qualified local vets and pay an upfront sheltering fee, or shuttle dogs out of the county.

The town board discussed the issue March 25.

An informal consensus was reached among the three present board members — James Langley, James Douglass and Richard Barber — that a contract with the North Country Animal Shelter in Malone would be preferable because the shelter offers a flat annual fee of $1,050. Langley believes a flat fee would be easier to budget for.

The board is set to take up the issue again at their next meeting April 8.

It’s unclear how much the state would fine the town for continuing to be in noncompliance with the law.

A representative for the state Department of Agriculture and Markets did not return requests for more information before deadline.

PAST CASE REMEMBERED

In Peru, this dilemma of what to do with dangerous dogs hits home.

It was less than two years ago that a woman here was viciously mauled by a neighbor’s bulldog when she walked outside to check the mail.

In the aftermath of the attack, the woman, then-81-year-old Loretta Timmons, underwent five hours of surgery to her face.

The bulldog was euthanized within a few days — but only because the owner consented, according to Drollette.

That’s not always the case, he said.

Normally, when a dog control officer responds to a call of a dog attack or dog bite, there’s a lengthy legal process that ensues.

The officer may need to get a seizure order from a judge. And dogs can sometimes be housed in shelters for days, or weeks, awaiting a court decision deciding their fate.

Peru Town Attorney Matthew Favro told the town board last week about a case he’d been involved with in the City of Plattsburgh where a dog waited in a shelter for 30 days.

Dangerous-dog cases are relatively rare in Clinton County, but town officials worried about costs potentially stacking up over time.

“I’d much rather know we’ve paid our $1,050 (per year) and, ‘Have a nice day,’” Langley said.

WIDESPREAD ISSUE

The towns of Dannemora, Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls, which had also contracted with Elmore for dog boarding services, were recently in danger of being fined, too.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said that many towns in the county were looking for an opportunity to somehow share services to reduce costs.

But Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls ultimately contracted with Eagle’s Nest Veterinary Hospital, who agreed to shelter dogs for a $500 upfront fee. According to Town Supervisor William Chase, the Town of Dannemora chose to contract with the North Country Animal Shelter in Malone, Franklin County.

“We’re going to get all of our services from that place,” he told The Sun.