Peru gets big boost in early education

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Peru Pre-K Grant Children in one of two pre-kindergarten classes at Peru Elementary School are excited to find out what is next on the agenda on the last day before winter break. The program is set to add two more classrooms and 36 additional students later this month.

PERU | The Peru Central School District has what many would call a good problem to have: the staff is racing to get ready to double the size of its pre-kindergarten program starting Jan. 21.

The expansion is the result of a $341,847 grant awarded to the school district just before the winter break. It is part of $15 million being doled out to 26 school districts by the state.

“New York is making an unprecedented commitment to universal pre-kindergarten for children living in high-need and underserved school districts,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “This funding will help ensure more children than ever before are able to attend pre-k and enjoy the benefits of early childhood education into adulthood.”

For Peru, that means two more classrooms and an additional 36 students joining the program, bringing the total children served to 72.

The grant will help pay for two additional certified teachers, at least two additional aides, equipment for the classrooms and thematic supplies. The state handed out the funding based on a number of criteria, including district need, targeting the highest need students, and maximizing the total number of children served in pre-kindergarten programs.

“You have opportunities to get kids ready for school now,” Peru Central School District Superintendent Doctor Thomas Palmer offered. “They’re coming in the year earlier, and we can start providing instruction for them and getting them used to the building, used to the routines, and I think they’ll be starting from a higher spot when they begin kindergarten.”

Peru Elementary School K-2 Principal Michelle Rawson pointed out that the data she is seeing shows that students in the current pre-k program, which began in 2018, are ahead of other youngsters who do not attend the program, and they are retaining much of what they learned heading into kindergarten.

“They’re like little sponges at that age,” Rawson said. “So, when students have access to our high-quality program, where we have a print-rich environment, where children have access to this purposeful play, the data that we have strongly supports that our program’s working for these kids and that they are really kindergarten ready.”

Rawson stresses that any parent living in the district wanting to get his or her child into the program needs to register with the registrar’s office. A lottery will be held in January to fill the new slots available. ■