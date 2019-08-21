Peru High School grad dies from injuries suffered in car crash

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided/Jennifer Fleury Peru’s Dalton Criss pressures Moriah quarterback Jeff Strieble in a September 2018 high school football game. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Dalton Criss of Peru grapples with an opponent at the Eastern States Wrestling Tournament in January. Prev Next

PERU | Recent Peru High School graduate Dalton Criss died Tuesday evening from injuries suffered in a car accident on Route 3 in Saranac Monday.

Criss, 18, was driving in the car with his mother, Barbara Criss, 55, who is currently in intensive care at the University of Vermont Health Center in Burlington, Vt. Dalton, 18, is the son of SUNY Plattsburgh professor Dexter Criss, who is also the conductor of the college’s Gospel Choir.

According to a press release from the New York State Police, Dalton was behind the wheel Aug. 19 when, for unknown reasons, the car went over the north shoulder. It then hit a pole before striking a residence; no one was in the home at the time.

The two “were extricated from the vehicle by Saranac Fire Department and transported to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh by Saranac EMS,” State Police said in a press release. “Both were later flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont for head and neck injuries.”

Dalton was a successful football player and wrestler for Peru High School, winning the Section VII title in the 285-pound class his junior and senior years.

Dalton was to begin classes at SUNY Plattsburgh Monday, Aug. 26. The SUNY Plattsburgh campus community shared a note with the public.

“We hold Dexter, the Criss family, the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir he leads, and others close to the family in our thoughts during such a difficult time,” the note said. “The Criss' daughter, Danielle, is a SUNY Plattsburgh student. We are broken by this news.”

Employees of the college who are seeking support can call the Employee Assistance Program at 518-564-3277. Students can call the Counseling Center at 518-564-3086 or make appointments in person at the center office.

Peru Central School District is also holding grief counseling sessions for students, graduates, parents, staff and faculty. The on-campus phone number is 518-643-6431.