Peru Main St. project ‘pretty much’ dead

× Expand File photo The Peru’s Main Street project is “pretty much” dead, a town board member said last week.

PERU | The Town of Peru’s Main Street project has hit yet another roadblock.

A Plattsburgh-based contractor chosen to lead the $175,000 state-funded revitalization effort, the lone response in three rounds of bidding last year, went out of business before construction began.

The original deadline to complete the project has now passed, and the town has received authorization from the state to extend the deadline to March 2020.

But that deadline extension may not be enough to save the project.

Asked by Peru resident John Ryan if it was “safe to say that the Main Street project is dead,” Town Board member James Douglass’ response at last week’s town meeting was simple:

“Yeah, pretty much.”

PLANNING AHEAD

Work on the town’s Main Street project, which was set to include streetscape and landscaping updates, was expected to be completed last November.

The town had already spent at least $22,940 in preparing for that construction phase — $6,960 on a survey; $14,750 on a contract with Place Alliance, a planning and engineering firm; and $1,230 on Engineering Ventures.

Now, the town’s Community Development Coordinator, Adele Douglas, is looking for ways to salvage the project.

Douglas did not respond to multiple requests for comment over several days seeking information on the status of the project, and proposed plans on how the town may choose to proceed.

But Douglass indicated that the town was exploring multiple avenues forward.

Of the money that’s left, the town may seek to repave a street leading to Heyworth-Mason Park, according to Douglass.

“Any of that money that we can (use) — for me, I don’t want to lose it,” he said.

“We’re going to try to capitalize on all we can.”