Peru Stewart’s slated for replacement

The location is set to be demolished this year and replaced with a new store, a spokesperson for the company said last week.

A grand opening ceremony has not yet been scheduled, but the company will seek formal approval for the rebuild in March and construction on the new store is slated for this summer.

“With these improvements and changes, Stewart’s Shops seeks to keep up with the busy lifestyle of its customers while also combating increased competition in a thriving convenience industry,” said Erica Komoroske, the spokesperson.

Construction on the new building is expected to last between 3-4 months. The current location, which hasn’t been renovated since 2015, will remain open while the new Main Street store is built.

“Our new shops offer more parking and a more spacious interior layout with additional seating and food-to-go options,” she said.

The shop replacement comes as part of the company’s $50 million 2019 construction plan, according to Komoroske.

Eighteen shops around the region will be replaced this year and five new locations are set to open.

“The goal is to make it easier for people to shop and to offer variety. Whether they are looking for more easy foods, drinks, or fuel, it’s important to get in and out quickly,” Komoroske said. “At the same time, people seek options, which requires space. The larger footprint of the new shops will make way for pizza, made-to-order subs, as well as space for pre-packaged items that will be prepared in the Stewart’s kitchen.”

Stewart’s Elizabethtown location, along with stores in West Glens Falls, Queensbury and Chestertown, are also scheduled to be replaced this year.