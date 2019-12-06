Peru students get crash course on adulting

× Expand Photo by DJ Alexander Pete McCormick Peru High School teacher Pete McCormick points out the various prices a student can pay for cars during “Mad City Money.”

PERU | Some people say money makes the world go round. Students at Peru High School got a brief taste of that Wednesday thanks to an event aimed at preparing them for life after graduation.

Although the concept of the event, called “Mad City Money,” is relatively simple, the potential impact can be enormous.

“This is so huge, so important for kids to start off on the right foot,” said Meg McGee-Pelkey of UFirst, who helped organize the program. “To understand what it’s like to have a bank account, saving money, saving for college, saving for your first car. Sometimes, those things aren’t taught at home or in school.”

UFirst Federal Credit Union in Plattsburgh and Coryer Staffing, a Plattsburgh-based job placement company, teamed up with the school to put on the event in the gymnasium.

× Expand Photo by DJ Alexander A group of juniors work their calculators to figure out if they have enough money to make their next purchase.

All 147 juniors at the school were set up with profiles. Some were married, some weren’t. Some had kids to take care of, and those children could be as young as babies or as old as teenagers. They had jobs and a salary. They also had many expenses to take into consideration, such as buying a car or a home and making sure there was food on the table.

Among the various stations set up in the packed gym was something called “The Fickle Wheel of Fate,” which threw life’s curveballs at the students, with some leading to bonus cash and other spins ending with a big, unexpected payment.

While there was plenty of learning taking place, the atmosphere was festive, with songs like “Working 9 to 5” by Dolly Parton blaring on the gym speakers.

Business teacher Karen Lash summed it up best: “It’s like the game of life.”

Asked what it’s like to suddenly worry about having a budget, Peru High School Junior Michael Blower said, “It’s a little stressful. It’s hard to find money for the things that you really need.”

Photo by DJ Alexander Zoe Rabedeau Zoe Rabedeau

Zoe Rabedeau, also a junior at Peru High School, was happy to get the experience.

“I think it’s good for teenagers to learn about this kind of thing,” she said. “There’s also some relief, knowing that at the end, you’re not losing all of your money yet or having to worry about that. There’s some leniency.”

Rabedeau worries that some kids might not take it serious enough.

“I heard some kids say they’ll buy the biggest house or the best car,” she said. “But, then they’ll be out of money.”

In addition to budgeting, the teenagers received credit counseling, took part in workshops about identity theft and received career advice from members of Coryer Staffing.

Photo by DJ Alexander Peru High School Principal Matthew Berry

The program has already succeeded at several schools in the area, including CV-TEC.

“It has great relevance to the curriculum,” Peru High School Principal Matthew Berry explained. “It sets students up for the future and helps them prepare for what they’ll face.” ■

"Mad City Money" Continues » Upcoming event:

Location: Saranac Middle School

Who: eighth-graders

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11

