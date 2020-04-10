Peru students log onto Beekmantown bus signals

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Beekmantown Buses At Peru WiFi COVID-19 Beekmantown School District recently delivered three WiFi-equipped “smart” buses to the Peru Central School District campus

PERU | With the state on pause, students at area districts face challenges accessing reliable and affordable WiFi to complete schoolwork during this uncertain time.

In search of additional connectivity options, Peru Central School has previously encouraged students and families to access a signal from the campus parking lot in front of the high school.

“The internet has been tested and from all parking lots, the high school, student, middle school and the elementary schools’ internet all work and can be accessed from a person’s vehicle,” said Peru School District Superintendent Tom Palmer.

To help further access, Beekmantown School District recently delivered three WiFi-equipped “smart” buses to the Peru Central School District campus, with the school leaders exchanging keys in a plastic bag from a 6-ft. distance.

“This is being done in the spirit of cooperation and is to help the Peru students and families who do not have internet connections,” said Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent of Schools Daniel Mannix.