Peryea wins Area 2 race

× Expand Photo provided Francis Peryea, Jr., has clinched the Area 2 seat on the Clinton County Legislature.

ALTONA | Unofficial results from the special election Tuesday show that Republican Francis Peryea, Jr. appears to have clinched the Area 2 seat on the Clinton County Legislature in a landslide.

Peryea, 67, lead Democratic opponent Pamela Ross with 626, or more than 73 percent of the total ballots cast on Tuesday, with 56 absentee and affidavit ballots still left to be counted next week.

“I feel really good,” Peryea told The Sun Tuesday night. “It’s been a long two months and I plan on doing the best I can for the people in this district and in the county.”

Peryea is set to be sworn in Wednesday evening at the Clinton County Government Center.

“I’m looking forward to helping improve our cell service, improve our roads, and I can honestly say it’s hard to say what else until I attend a few meetings and figure out what the issues are," he said.

He will fill the roughly two years and eight months remaining of Dr. Jonathan Beach’s term. Beach resigned in February, citing his decision to move out of the area.

Peryea will represent the towns of Altona, Clinton, Ellenburg and a part of of Dannemora and Mooers.

“I’d like to thank everyone that voted for me, especially the people that helped me organize and get signs ready, my family and friends and especially my wife," he said.

Peryea congratulated Ross on running a “clean campaign.”

“She did a good job. I hope we can remain friends, because she’s my neighbor,” he said.

Ross, also 67, called Peryea Tuesday night to concede.

“I congratulate him and hope he does well,” she said.

“I truly appreciate (the voters’) confidence in me, and the people that worked for me and supported me. They worked hard and they were sincere, and I value that.

“This is how a Democracy is supposed to work. People are free to elect whomever they feel would best represent them.”