Peryea wins by landslide in Area 2 county race

× Francis Peryea Jr. has clinched the Area 2 seat on the Clinton County Legislature. Pictured is Peryea, alongside his wife, being sworn into office by Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo.

ALTONA | Unofficial results from the special election last week show that Republican Francis Peryea Jr. appears to have clinched the Area 2 seat on the Clinton County Legislature in a landslide.

Peryea, 67, led Democratic opponent Pamela Ross with 626, roughly 73 percent of the total ballots cast April 23, to Ross’ 231 votes. Fifty-six absentee and affidavit ballots are still left to be counted this week, after this edition went to print.

“I feel really good,” Peryea told The Sun last week. “It’s been a long two months and I plan on doing the best I can for the people in this district and in the county.”

Peryea was sworn in at the Clinton County Government Center on April 24.

“I’m looking forward to helping improve our cell service, improve our roads, and I can honestly say it’s hard to say what else until I attend a few meetings and figure out what the issues are,” he said.

Peryea, a retired Clinton Correctional worker, ran on a platform of listening to his constituents’ concerns and representing their interests on the legislature. Ross, a middle school principal at Northern Adirondack Central, said she would work to improve cell service, promote available resources for children and the elderly, and prioritize trade relations with Canada in her bid for the seat.

Peryea will fill the roughly two years and eight months remaining of Dr. Jonathan Beach’s term. Beach resigned in February, citing his decision to move out of the area.

Peryea will represent the towns of Altona, Clinton, Ellenburg and parts of Dannemora and Mooers as one of four Republicans on the 10-seat Clinton County Legislature. His election marks no change in the political makeup of the legislature — his predecessor was also a Republican, and the legislature remains majority Democratic.

On election night, Peryea congratulated Ross on running a “clean campaign.”

“She did a good job. I hope we can remain friends, because she’s my neighbor,” he said.

Ross, also 67, called Peryea last week to concede.

“I congratulate him and hope he does well,” she said.

“I truly appreciate (the voters’) confidence in me, and the people that worked for me and supported me. They worked hard and they were sincere, and I value that.

“This is how a Democracy is supposed to work. People are free to elect whomever they feel would best represent them.”