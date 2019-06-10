PetAPalooza returns

QUEENSBURY | The 10th-annual Curtis Lumber PetAPalooza pet adoption day and pet fair will be held Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. across select retail stores located throughout New York state.

Each store will host multiple pet adoption/rescue groups with cats, dogs, rabbits and birds. Many adoption rates will be lowered for the day. Pet service providers in attendance, including local veterinarians, groomers, pet sitters and trainers, will offer discounts off their services. Attendees may take advantage of a low-cost microchipping clinic and enjoy raffles, food and more.

Last year’s event resulted in more than 250 animals finding forever homes. Curtis Lumber’s president and owner, Jay Curtis, and wife, Kendra, said they are excited to host this annual event.

Locations include:

460 Big Bay Road, Queesbury: 518-792-8601

140 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh: 518-561-2691

1134 State Route 86, Ray Brook: 518-891-2216

For more information, visit ​clpetapalooza​ or ​facebook.com/clpetapalooza.