CROWN POINT | Incumbent Crown Point council member Tara Peters led a field of four candidates for the town board last Tuesday with 123 votes. John Wayman won the other seat with 96 votes. Finishing out of the running were Clayton Menser Sr. with 73 votes and Roxanne Burns with 56.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Highways Kevin Woods easily won election to the open position of superintendent with 133 votes. Cory Armstrong finished second with 35 votes and Roy Cutting had 34.